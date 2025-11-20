WATCH: Smriti Mandhana Wedding Festivities Begin, Jemimah Rodrigues, World Cup Stars Celebrate With EPIC Dance Reel

Having scripted history with India’s first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup victory at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is all set to begin a new chapter—this time, off the field. The stylish left-hander is set to tie the knot with music composer and director Palash Muchhal. The wedding ceremony is reportedly set for this week.

Ahead of the ceremony, Mandhana confirmed the same with an epic dance reel on Thursday. India's vice-captain danced with her fellow World Cup winning teammates, flexing her engagement ring.

Backed by the song 'Samjho Ho Hi Gaya',the reel instantly went viral, with fans flooding the comments with their wishes for Mandhana. While the video only featured a few of India's World Cup stars, several more are expected to join as the festivities take place through the weekend.

Smriti and Palash’s relationship is one that never fails to melt hearts online. The two reportedly began dating in 2019 and made their relationship public in July 2024 with a heartwarming Instagram post marking their fifth anniversary.

As per a wedding invite that has gone viral on social media, the duo will get married on Sunday, November 23 in Sangli. As per an earlier report by Anand Bazar Patrika, the event is anticipated to bring together the worlds of cricket and music, with both families reportedly making preparations for an intimate yet grand celebration

Rodrigues takes WBBL break for Mandhana wedding

Given her best friend is getting married, Rodrigues has even managed to take a leave from WBBL to attend the festivities in Sangli. India's semi-final hero, Jemimah has already arrived in Mumbai earlier this week and will only return to Australia post wedding. Her absence from the WBBL was officially confirmed by Cricket Australia.

"Rodrigues meanwhile will miss both Friday and Sunday's games at Allan Border Field, having flown home with pre-arranged commitments in India, and will return to Australia early next week. Experienced English batter Lauren Winfield-Hill has replaced Rodrigues for the weekend's matches," as reported on cricket.com.au.