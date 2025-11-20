MSSA: Cambridge Kandivali Beats St. Mary’s Mazgaon In Harris Shield Match

Mehar Kathuria scored 101 in 69 balls for Somaiya High School in the Harris Shield on Thursday. |

Cambridge Kandivali defeated St. Mary’s Mazgaon by 108 runs in the 129th Harris Shield MSSA Inter-School Cricket Tournament in Chembur.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Cambridge unit scored 224 all out in 39.1 overs. Manas Lavand top scored with 46 wile Parth Palan contributed 43 runs. Leg spinner Prakalp Panchal was the pick of the bowlers snapping up (5-60) in his 12 overs spell.

In reply, St, Mary’s only managed 116 all out in 28.1 overs. Opening batter Akshyan Shaikh made 37 runs while none of the other batters were able to score big. Right arm off spinner and Man of the Match Yashmeet Shinde garnered a five-wicket haul (5-28) in nine overs.

Nanji Shamji beat Gokuldham

Nanji Shamji Shah School defeated Gokuldham High School by four wickets at Matunga Gymkhana in another match.

Batting first, Gokuldham High School scored 208-7 in 45 overs. Reyansh Ravande, right-handed batsman top scored with 71, playing some exceptional good shots in the process. Left arm spinner and Man of the Match Ansh Kewalramani picked (4-69) in 20 overs ensuring his team had the upper hand. Namji Shamji Shah School chased down their total comfortably scoring 211-6 in 43.3 overs. Viraj Sharma made 51 runs before being caught.

Ryan CBSE beat Yashodham

Ryan International School CBSE Malad defeated Yashodham High School Goregaon by three wickets at Western Railway at Cross Maidan. Yashodham won the toss and elected to bat first, making 219 all out in 40.4 overs. Manjeet Dalvi contributed 62 runs. Nakul Lolakpuri grabbed (5-54) in 11 overs.

In reply, Ryan International chased down the total easily, 223-7 in 40.3 overs. Opening batter…Kiyaan Tanna scored a well-deserved century.

Somaiya beat Ryan International Nerul

Somaiya School defeated Ryan International School Nerul by five wickets in Chembur.

Batting first, Ryan International scored 184 all out in 39 overs. Somaiya had the upper hand all through the contest as they chased down their total making 188-5 in 28.4 overs as Man of the Match Mehar Kathuria, right-handed batter smashed a brilliant 101 in 69 balls which included 16 fours and two maximums. Somaiya High School won their game by 5 wickets.

Brief Scores:

Ryan International School Nerul 184 all out Krishna Basant 41 lost to The Somaiya High School: 188/5 Meher Kathuria 101 by 5 wkts.

Cambridge Kandivali: 224 all out Manas Lavand 46, Parth Palan 43, Kian Vartak 35, Prakalp Panchal (LBG) 5/60 beat St. Mary’s Mazgaon: 116 all out Akshyan Shaikh 37, Yashmeet Shinde 5/28, Vivaan Desai 4/32) by 108 runs.

Gokuldham High School & Jr College: 208/7 Reyansh Ravande 71, Ansh Kewalramani (SLA) 4/69 lost to Nanji Shamji Shah English Med. School: 211/6 Viraj Sharma 51 runs, Krish Bagmar 48, Reyansh Ravande 3/29 by 4 wkts.

Ryan International School CBSE Malad: 219 all out Manjeet Dalvi 62, Nakul Lalakpuri 5/54 lost to Yashodham High School Goregaon: 223/7 Kiyaan Tanna 100, Shardul Dhavle 46* by 3 wkts.

Beacon High and BJPC Institute Dominate as Oxford and St. Mary’s Edge Narrow Wins

Beacon High (Khar) opened the day with a commanding 4–0 victory over Rustomjee Cambridge International ‘B’ (Dahisar) in the U-16 Boys 4th Division match at the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament at Goans Ground on Thursday. Khush Motwani led the charge with a brilliant hat-trick, while Jahaan Motwani added a fourth to seal the win.

In a closely contested clash, Oxford Public (Kandivali) edged past St. Xavier’s (Bhandup) 1–0, with Ojas Bavve scoring the match-winner. St. Mary’s (Santacruz) followed with a tight 1–0 win over Podar ORT (Worli), courtesy of Ali Sayyed’s decisive strike.

Later in the afternoon, The BJPC Institute (Charni Road) put on an attacking display, defeating Kanakia International (Chembur) 4–1. Salman Dahodwala netted twice, while Atharva Kadam and Sarthak Solanthe added one apiece. Pradyumn Pawarken scored the lone goal for Kanakia.

The day concluded with The Universal (Tardeo) awarded a walkover after Ryan Global (Andheri) failed to report to the venue.

Results

U-16 Boys 4th Division – Goans Ground

Beacon High (Khar) 4 (Khush Motwani 3, Jahaan Motwani) bt Rustomjee Cambridge Int. ‘B’ (Dahisar) 0

Oxford Public (Kandivali) 1 (Ojas Bavve) bt St. Xavier’s (Bhandup) 0

St. Mary’s (Santacruz) 1 (Ali Sayyed) bt Podar ORT (Worli) 0

The BJPC Institute (Charni Road) 4 (Salman Dahodwala 2, Atharva Kadam, Sarthak Solanthe) bt Kanakia Int. (Chembur) 1 (Pradyumn Pawarken)

The Universal (Tardeo) W/O Ryan Global (Andheri)