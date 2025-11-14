 MSSA Football: Universal, Notre Dame, Rustomjee Cambridge and JBCN Score Wins
The Universal, JBCN Bombay Scottish B win in tie-breaker while Rustomjee and Notre Dam win in regular time in the Under-16 Division IV Playoff matches

Friday, November 14, 2025
Representational pic

The Universal School (Dahisar) edged Sri Sri Ravishankar School (Mulund) in the playoff match of the U-16 Boys 4th Division Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament at Wings Sports Centre on Friday. The match ended 1–1 at full time, with goals from Ayaan Gogvekar and Ekansh Gaikar respectively. In a tense tie-breaker, The Universal prevailed 6–5, converting through Kyle D’Souza, Ajinkya More, Swaraj Humbre, Ayaan Gogvekar, Dhruv Amola, and Tirth Gandhi. Sri Sri Ravishankar’s scorers included Dhairya Solanki, Darsh Shah, Dhruv Nalawade, Shriyans Krishnan, and Soham Kumatkar.

Notre Dame School (Vasai) delivered a solid performance in their 2–0 win over Gundecha Education (Kandivali), with goals from Deion Fernandes and Ezekiel Gonsalves. In another tightly contested match, Bombay Scottish ‘B’ (Mahim) drew 1–1 with Ryan International ICSE (Goregaon) before prevailing 4–2 in the shootout. Josh Thomas scored in regulation time for Scottish, while Vignesh Sawant netted for Ryan. The shootout saw Scottish convert through Veer Carvalho, Ayaan Narkar, Ruhaan Moria, and Aryeh James, while Ryan responded through Vihaan Thoday and Kavesh Vala.

In the next fixture, Rustomjee Cambridge (Dahisar) fought hard to secure a 2–1 victory over Greenlawns (BP Road), with goals from Vihaan Kalamkar and Sarvesh Sanil, while Maan Shah pulled one back for Greenlawns. The final match of the day ended goalless between JBCN International (Parel) and St. Anne’s International (Malad), but JBCN held their nerve in the shootout to win 4–3. Veer Ved, Tahan Kanani, Anay Shah, and Reyansh Chheda converted their spot-kicks, while St. Anne’s saw successful penalties from Zane D’Souza, Kenrick D’Silva, and Jason Ereira.

At the Goans Ground, the day began with a tightly fought contest between St. Mary’s (Santacruz) and Kanakia International (Bhayandar), which ended in a 1–1 draw. Prince Chaurasiya scored for St. Mary’s, while Prajwal Sharma equalised for Kanakia. In the second match, Podar ORT International (Worli) clinched a hard-earned 1–0 win over Witty International (Malad), courtesy of a composed finish from Dhiyansh Jain. Rustomjee Cambridge (Virar) continued their strong run in the division with a comfortable 2–0 victory over DPYA (Dadar), driven by a well-taken brace from Abhiraj Rana.

The afternoon saw Seven Eleven Scholastic School (Mira Road) and Gyan Kendra (Andheri) play out another 1–1 draw. Daksh Jain put Seven Eleven ahead before Krishna Mishra restored parity for Gyan Kendra. St. Pius X High School (Mulund) then secured a gritty 1–0 victory over Holy Cross Convent School (Mira Road), with Klyde Tauro scoring the all-important goal. The final fixture at Goans Ground saw Greenlawns (Worli) awarded a win by default after St. John Bosco (Badlapur) failed to report to the venue.

Results

U-16 Boys 4th Division (Venue: Goans Ground)

St. Mary’s (Santacruz) 1 (P. Chaurasiya) drew with Kanakia Int. (Bhayandar) 1 (P. Sharma)

Podar ORT (Worli) 1 (D. Jain) bt Witty Int. (Malad) 0

Rustomjee Cambridge (Virar) 2 (A. Rana 2) bt DPYA (Dadar) 0

Seven Eleven Scholastic (Mira Road) 1 (D. Jain) drew with Gyan Kendra (Andheri) 1 (K. Mishra)

St. Pius X (Mulund) 1 (K. Tauro) bt Holy Cross Convent (Mira Road) 0

Greenlawns (Worli) w/o St. John Bosco (Badlapur) — Did not report

U-16 Boys 4th Division – Playoffs (Venue: Wings Sports Centre)

The Universal (Dahisar) 1 (A. Gogvekar) drew with Sri Sri Ravishankar (Mulund) 1 (E. Gaikar)

Universal won 6–5 on penalties

Notre Dame (Vasai) 2 (D. Fernandes, E. Gonsalves) bt Gundecha Education (Kandivali) 0

Bombay Scottish ‘B’ (Mahim) 1 (J. Thomas) drew with Ryan Int. ICSE (Goregaon) 1 (V. Sawant)

Bombay Scottish won 4–2 on penalties

Rustomjee Cambridge (Dahisar) 2 (V. Kalamkar, S. Sanil) bt Greenlawns (BP Road) 1 (M. Shah)

JBCN Int. (Parel) 0 drew with St. Anne’s Int. (Malad) 0

JBCN Int. won 4–3 on penalties

