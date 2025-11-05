MSSA Football: Christ Church, Campion And St. Anne’s Shine In U-14 Div I Boys

Representational pic |

St. Anne’s (Malad) registered a 3–0 victory over Thakur Public School (Kandivali) in the U-14 Boys 1st Division clash of the Dream Sports-MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament at the Wings Sports Centre on Wednesday. Captain Safwan Duduke led from the front with a brace, while Ali Duduke added one to round off the scoreline. Campion (Cooperage) edged past Don Bosco (Borivali) 2–1 in a closely fought match, with goals from Ayaan Khan and Arhaan Engineer securing the win. Tejas Nikam pulled one back for Don Bosco.

Christ Church ICSE (Byculla) maintained their fine form with a commanding 3–0 win against St. Dominic Savio (Andheri). Johaan Bahmani, Mayank Shinde, and Makdhoom Khan were on target for Christ Church.

In the U-14 Girls 1st Division, VCW Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) and Nahar International (Chandivali) played out a goalless draw. Gopal Sharma International (Powai) edged Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) 1–0 in a competitive encounter, with Nirvi Doshi scoring the decisive goal. Meanwhile, Bombay Scottish (Mahim) narrowly defeated St. Augustine (Nerul) 1–0, courtesy of Nizh Kapadia’s strike.

At the MSSA Ground, the U-12 Boys 4th Division fixtures saw Cresmonde World School (Andheri) register a 3–0 win over HVB Global Academy (Marine Lines) with goals from Bhavya Patel, Ishant Mali, and Ayaan V. St. Stanislaus International (Bandra) and Ryan Christian School (Borivali) shared the spoils in a 1–1 draw, with Kyle Rebello and Stavan Shitole scoring respectively.

Pawar Public School (Bhandup) and City International (Oshiwara) also played out a 1–1 draw, with goals from Pauras Mahadik and Uthman Shaikh. St. Xavier’s (Shanti Park) delivered the standout performance of the day, dominating ORCHIDS The International School (Masjid Bunder) 7–0. Both Aarish Chandha and Anish Kokat recorded hat-tricks, while Nawaz Sayeed added one.

In other matches, DSB International School (Lower Parel) edged Little Angel (Sion) 1–0 through Krisharaj Agarwal’s goal, while Green Acres ‘A’ (Mulund) sealed a 1–0 win over Beacon High School (Khar) thanks to Shaurya Malpani.

Results

U-14 Boys 1st Division (Venue: Wings Sports Centre)

St. Anne’s (Malad) 3 (S. Duduke 2 [Capt], A. Duduke) bt Thakur Public School (Kandivali) 0

Campion (Cooperage) 2 (A. Khan, A. Engineer) bt Don Bosco (Borivali) 1 (T. Nikam)

Christ Church ICSE (Byculla) 3 (J. Bahmani, M. Shinde, M. Khan) bt St. Dominic Savio (Andheri) 0

U-14 Girls 1st Division (Venue: Wings Sports Centre)

VCW Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) 0 drew with Nahar Int. (Chandivali) 0

Gopal Sharma Int. (Powai) 1 (N. Doshi) bt Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) 0

Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 1 (N. Kapadia) bt St. Augustine (Nerul) 0

U-12 Boys 4th Division (Venue: MSSA Ground)

Cresmonde World School (Andheri) 3 (B. Patel, I. Mali, Ayaan V.) bt HVB Global Academy (Marine Lines) 0

St. Stanislaus Int. (Bandra) 1 (K. Rebello) drew with Ryan Christian School (Borivali) 1 (S. Shitole)

Pawar Public School (Bhandup) 1 (P. Mahadik) drew with City Int. (Oshiwara) 1 (U. Shaikh)

St. Xavier’s (Shanti Park) 7 (A. Chandha 3, A. Kokat 3, N. Sayeed) bt ORCHIDS The Int. School (Masjid Bunder) 0

DSB Int. School (Lower Parel) 1 (K. Agarwal) bt Little Angel (Sion) 0

Green Acres ‘A’ (Mulund) 1 (S. Malpani) bt Beacon High School (Khar) 0