MSSA Football: Canossa Crowned Champions In U-12 Girls Second Division

Canossa High School (Mahim) lifted the U-12 Girls second division title in the Dream Sports-MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament at the MSSA Ground on Friday.

J.B. Petit High School (Fort) clinched third place after a thrilling day of football.

The final saw Canossa High School (Mahim) continue their dominant run, securing a 2–0 victory over BD Somani (Colaba) in an exciting contest. Captain Manyata Chavan once again led from the front, scoring both goals to seal the championship title for Canossa.

In the third-place playoff, J.B. Petit High School (Fort) edged SVKM (Vile Parle) 3–2 in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw in regulation time. Anoushka Oak, Shanaya Vajifdar, and Nayantara Nalinakshar held their nerve from the spot for J.B. Petit, while Sakshara Desai and Gyananya Gala converted for SVKM.