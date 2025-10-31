 MSSA Football: Canossa Crowned Champions In U-12 Girls Second Division
MSSA Football: Canossa Crowned Champions In U-12 Girls Second Division

Secure 2–0 victory over B.D. Somani (Colaba) in an exciting final; J.B. Petit claim bronze

Irfan HajiUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
Canossa High School clinched Dream Sports-MSSA U-12 Girls Division II title |

Canossa High School (Mahim) lifted the U-12 Girls second division title in the Dream Sports-MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament at the MSSA Ground on Friday.

J.B. Petit High School (Fort) clinched third place after a thrilling day of football.

The final saw Canossa High School (Mahim) continue their dominant run, securing a 2–0 victory over BD Somani (Colaba) in an exciting contest. Captain Manyata Chavan once again led from the front, scoring both goals to seal the championship title for Canossa.

article-image

In the third-place playoff, J.B. Petit High School (Fort) edged SVKM (Vile Parle) 3–2 in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw in regulation time. Anoushka Oak, Shanaya Vajifdar, and Nayantara Nalinakshar held their nerve from the spot for J.B. Petit, while Sakshara Desai and Gyananya Gala converted for SVKM.

