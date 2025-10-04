 MSSA Football: Bombay Scottish To Meet Cathedral In Girls U-12 Final
MSSA Football: Bombay Scottish To Meet Cathedral In Girls U-12 Final

Cathedral overcame a tough challenge from Don Bosco International Matunga to prevail 1-0 courtesy KaeLynn Carrasco's strike.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 08:09 AM IST
Representative Image

Bombay Scottish, Mahim set up final Girls Under-12 Division I final with Cathedral and John Connon, Fort in the Dream Sports MSSA Inter School Football Tournament. Scottish school defeated JBCN International Parel 2-0 in the semifinal at MSSA ground, Azad Maidan on Friday. Jane Nadar and Enaya Poddar scored a goal each. Cathedral overcame a tough challenge from Don Bosco International Matunga to prevail 1-0 courtesy KaeLynn Carrasco's strike.

Jaden Gautam netted a hattrick to lead Podar International CAIE School, Powai to 3-0 win over Aryan Vidya Mandir ' B' Bandra West in the Boys Under-16 Division IV match. Jaden scored the first goal in the 15th minute and ten minutes later came up with back-to-back strikes to complete the hat-trick and lead his Podar Intl to comprehensive win at Wings Sports Centre Ground Bandra West on Friday.

RESULTS

Girls U-12 Div I Semifinals

Bombay Scottish Mahim (Jane Nadar) ( Enaya Poddar) (2) BEAT J B C N Int Parel (0)

Cathedral and John Connon Fort (KaeLynnCarrasco) (1) BEAT Don Bosco int Matunga (0)

Boys U-16 Div IV

Sri Sri Ravishankar (Mulund) (Advait Rane, Harshit Sheth,

Kayaan Thakkar) (3) Beat Ryan Int cbse (Malad) (2) (Amaan Manihar, AdnanKothari) (2).

Gundecha Education Academy (Rushil Kulkarni 1, Ved Arrasunter, Divij Jain) (3) Beat NSM School (0). Ryan Int ICSE, (Malad) (Ishan Shah, Sushant Darrera) (2) Beat MET Rishikul School (Bandra) (0)

Greenlawns B.P. Road (Rudransh Poojari 2, Veer Doshi) (3) Beat AKI Hussain Allana Eng. (0).

Podar International CAIE School (Powai) (Jaden Gautam 3) (3) Beat Aryan Vidya Man

