'At Present, I Have No Plans...': Former Pakistan Cricketer Danish Kaneria Clarifies Stance On Indian Citizenship Amid CAA Debate

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has addressed recent speculations regarding his potential application for Indian citizenship, stating unequivocally that he has no such plans at present. The 44-year-old leg-spinner, who represented Pakistan from 2000 to 2010, took to social media platform X to set the record straight.

He emphasized that his positive remarks about India's internal affairs were not motivated by a desire for citizenship. Kaneria, a Hindu by faith, acknowledged the discrimination he faced from Pakistani authorities and the cricket board but reaffirmed that Pakistan remains his "janmabhoomi" (birthplace). He further clarified that while he considers India his "matrubhumi" (motherland), he currently has no plans to seek Indian citizenship. Kaneria also noted that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is already in place for individuals like him, should he choose to pursue it in the future.

In his post, Kaneria also expressed his commitment to standing for "dharma" and exposing forces he believes are attempting to divide society. He concluded his message with a "Jai Shree Ram," signaling his support for the country's cultural and religious diversity.

As the debate over the CAA continues, Kaneria's statement serves as a reminder of the personal dimensions of such policies and the importance of understanding the diverse experiences of individuals affected by them.

'On This Day We Remember...': Former Pakistani Cricketer Extends Warm Dussehra Wishes In A Heartwarming Post

Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share warm wishes on the occasion of Dussehra, a festival celebrated across India to mark the victory of good over evil. In a thoughtful post, Kaneria conveyed a message of peace, strength, and compassion, striking a chord with fans across borders.

“Wishing you a very happy Dussehra. On this day we remember the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. May this occasion bring peace, wisdom and strength into your life and inspire you to walk the path of truth and compassion,” Kaneria wrote.

Known as one of the few Hindu cricketers to have represented Pakistan at the international level, Kaneria has often used festive occasions to extend greetings and promote interfaith harmony. His message on Dussehra was widely appreciated, with users responding positively to the spirit of unity and goodwill reflected in his words.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is celebrated with great enthusiasm in India and by Hindu communities around the world. It symbolizes Lord Rama’s victory over the demon king Ravana, and the triumph of righteousness over evil.

Kaneria’s gesture comes at a time when public figures across the cricketing world are increasingly seen engaging in messages that go beyond sport, embracing cultural and spiritual moments that bring people together.