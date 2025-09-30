IND Vs PAK: Controversy Continues As Mohsin Naqvi Sets Conditions For Handing Over Asia Cup Medals To Team India; Claims Report

Image: BCCI/X

The controversy surrounding India’s Asia Cup 2025 victory took a new turn as Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), expressed his willingness to hand over the winners' medals to the Indian team, but only under a specific condition. According to Cricbuzz reports, Naqvi is prepared to give the medals to India if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) agrees to host a formal function for the presentation.

This development comes after a tense post-match situation where Indian players refused to receive the Asia Cup trophy or medals from Naqvi following their win against Pakistan in the final held in Dubai. While individual awards were accepted, the team did not participate in the official trophy ceremony, reportedly due to political tensions and discomfort with Naqvi’s role as the presenter.

In response, Naqvi has now offered a solution, but one that may be difficult for the Indian side to accept. He insists that the medals be handed over only in a formal ceremony, with his presence as the ACC chief. This condition is seen by many as an attempt to restore personal and organizational stature after the high-profile snub during the final.

However, Indian cricket officials are unlikely to agree to this demand, especially given the clear message that was sent with their refusal during the original presentation. Sources close to the BCCI suggest that India is not keen on engaging in any public ceremony involving Naqvi, and would prefer that the medals be handed over quietly or through neutral channels.

The situation has now become more than a trophy dispute, it’s a reflection of how deeply cricket and politics continue to intersect, particularly in the context of India and Pakistan. With both sides standing firm, the Asia Cup winners’ medals remain undelivered, and the standoff shows no signs of immediate resolution.

AI VIDEO Of ACC President Mohsin Naqvi 'Stealing' Trophy After Team India's Win Goes Viral

An AI-generated video featuring ACC President and Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is going viral on social media, sparking widespread attention and controversy. The video depicts a digitally manipulated scenario in which Naqvi is shown allegedly taking the Asia Cup 2025 trophy following the highly debated trophy presentation fiasco, after India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final.

The incident comes in the wake of the Asia Cup final in Dubai, where tensions rose during the trophy ceremony. Reports indicated confusion and disagreements over the presentation, with India reportedly refusing to accept the trophy from Naqvi. This sequence of events fueled online discussions, and the AI-generated video has now added a new, albeit fictional, twist to the narrative.

Social media platforms have been flooded with shares, memes, and heated discussions regarding the video. While the clip is entirely digitally fabricated, it highlights the growing concern over AI-generated content and its potential to distort real-world events.

Fans and observers continue to debate the real trophy fiasco, but the viral AI video has undeniably amplified the conversation, blurring the lines between fact and fiction.