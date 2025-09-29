IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav & Hardik Pandya Receive Warm Welcome In Mumbai After Team India's Triumph; Video

Image: ANI/X

India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya arrived in Mumbai to a grand welcome after leading the Indian team to a memorable five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final held in Dubai. Their return sparked scenes of celebration at Mumbai Airport, where hundreds of fans gathered to greet their cricketing heroes.

Suryakumar Yadav, who captained the side with poise and tactical brilliance throughout the tournament, has been widely lauded for his leadership. His cool-headed decisions in crunch situations, especially during the final, helped the team stay composed under pressure. Though he didn’t contribute significantly with the bat in the final, his strategic use of bowlers and field placements played a key role in restricting Pakistan.

Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, delivered an all-round performance throughout the Asia Cup. While he didn’t play in the final, his presence and guidance on the field were evident. As a senior player, Hardik’s partnership with Suryakumar in mentoring the younger squad was seen as a crucial factor in India’s title-winning campaign.

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Tilak Varma Gets Mobbed By Fans In Hyderabad After Match-Winning Knock Of 69 Runs Against Pakistan; Video

Indian cricketer Tilak Varma received a grand and emotional homecoming in Hyderabad after his sensational performance in the Asia Cup 2025 final against arch-rivals Pakistan. The young left-handed batter, who was named ‘Man of the Match’ for his heroic innings, was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd of fans, family members, and local dignitaries at the airport.

Varma’s composed yet explosive knock of 69 runs off 53 deliveries played a decisive role in India’s five-wicket triumph over Pakistan. Chasing a target in a high-pressure final, the 22-year-old displayed immense maturity, striking three boundaries and four massive sixes to anchor the innings when India were reeling after early wickets. His calm presence in the middle not only stabilized the innings but also swung the momentum in India’s favor during the crucial middle overs.

With this performance, Tilak Varma has not only strengthened his place in India’s middle order but also emerged as a rising star to watch in international cricket. His fearless stroke play under pressure and ability to build partnerships in tough conditions have already begun drawing comparisons with some of the game’s modern greats.

As the nation celebrates India’s Asia Cup victory, Hyderabad is basking in the pride of one of its own shining on the biggest stage.