 'As Soon As My...': Rinku Singh's Father Reflects On His Son Hitting The Winning Shot In IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video
As India lifted the Asia Cup trophy, families like Rinku’s were reminded that cricket isn’t just a sport, it’s emotion, sacrifice, and dreams coming true.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
Image: Sony LIV/ANI/X

India’s thrilling victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final brought joy to millions, but for one man, it meant something even more personal. Khanchand Singh, father of Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, shared an emotional reaction after watching his son not only play in the final but also hit the winning boundary that sealed India’s triumph.

Speaking to ANI, Khanchand Singh said, "Yesterday's match went well. My health was a bit off, but as soon as my son hit the winning boundary, I was completely fine." His words reflected both pride and relief as he watched his son shine on cricket’s grand stage.

Rinku Singh, known for his calmness under pressure and finishing ability, played a crucial role in the final. Apart from hitting the winning shot, he also took two important catches in the field, contributing to India's all-round performance. His father was watching every moment. "I watched the entire match yesterday. Rinku took 2 catches yesterday... I am really proud of him," he added.

Khanchand also revealed that Rinku had called him after the match. "He called me and asked me how we were feeling," he said with a smile, clearly touched by his son’s gesture.

Rinku Singh’s journey from modest beginnings in Aligarh to becoming a match-winner for India has inspired many. His father’s heartfelt words after the final added a deeply personal touch to India’s victory celebrations. It wasn’t just a cricket match for the Singh family, it was a moment of healing, pride, and overwhelming joy.

'It Felt Like He...': Suryakumar Yadav Responds With Heartfelt Words As PM Modi Praises Team India's Asia Cup 2025 Triumph; Video

India’s emphatic five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final not only thrilled cricket fans across the nation but also drew praise from the highest office in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a celebratory post on social media, lauded the Indian team with a clever remark, writing: “Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same – India wins! Congrats to our cricketers.”

The reference to “Operation Sindoor,” a successful mission by Indian forces, was symbolic, comparing the team’s clinical win to a well-executed national operation. The tweet instantly went viral, capturing the nation's mood and uniting cricket and patriotism in a single line.

Reacting on the PM Narendra Modi's tweet, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav says, "It feels good when the country's leader himself bats on the front foot; it felt like he took the strike and scored runs. It was great to see, and when the sir is standing in front, then definitely the players will play freely."

"The most important thing is that the whole country is celebrating. When we go back (to India), it will feel good, and we will get more inspiration and motivation to do well."

The final match saw India chasing down Pakistan’s target with composure and strength, sealing the game with five wickets in hand. The atmosphere in the stadium, and across the nation, was electric. It was a reminder that cricket continues to be one of the strongest unifiers in India, and moments like these become part of the country's collective memory.

