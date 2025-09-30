 Vishmi Gunaratne's Juggling Catch Sends Pratika Rawal Back To Pavilion During IND W Vs SL W Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVishmi Gunaratne's Juggling Catch Sends Pratika Rawal Back To Pavilion During IND W Vs SL W Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

Vishmi Gunaratne's Juggling Catch Sends Pratika Rawal Back To Pavilion During IND W Vs SL W Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

The wicket proved pivotal, not just for breaking a partnership, but also for giving Sri Lanka a chance to regain control in a closely fought contest. Ranaweera’s experience and accuracy continue to be a weapon for her side, especially in high-pressure tournament games like this one.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
Image: JioHotstar/X

Sri Lanka’s seasoned spinner Inoka Ranaweera delivered a crucial breakthrough during the Women’s World Cup 2025 clash against India, removing Pratika Rawal with a well-crafted delivery. This dismissal broke a steady 67-run partnership and shifted the momentum briefly in Sri Lanka’s favour.

Bowling from around the wicket, Ranaweera darted in a ball on a good length. Rawal, showing intent, skipped down the pitch looking to play it aggressively across the line. However, she didn’t quite get the elevation she needed and ended up hitting it flat and hard towards deep mid-wicket.

Read Also
Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2025 Final: Pakistani Fan Thrown Out Of Dubai Stadium For Mocking Indians With...
article-image
Read Also
'Haris Rauf Might Be A World-Class Bowler But...': Tilak Varma Gives Epic Response After Taking...
article-image

Vishmi Gunaratne, stationed at the boundary, had to react quickly. The ball struck her palm hard as she lunged to her left. Initially, it seemed like the opportunity had gone begging as the ball popped out, and Vishmi even lost her footing. But in a dramatic moment of recovery, she got her hands back in front and held onto the catch while slipping, a moment of determination and skill that highlighted Sri Lanka’s sharp fielding.

This dismissal marked the third time in four innings that Inoka Ranaweera has dismissed Rawal. The psychological edge Ranaweera holds over the Indian batter was evident once again. Rawal walked back after a well-fought 37 off 59 balls, having built a vital partnership that had steadied India’s innings.

FPJ Shorts
Muslim Man Joins Garba & Joyfully Blends In Celebrations: Leaves Netizens Divided Over Viral Video
Muslim Man Joins Garba & Joyfully Blends In Celebrations: Leaves Netizens Divided Over Viral Video
INS Imphal Conducts PASSEX With US Navy Destroyer USS Gridley In Arabian Sea
INS Imphal Conducts PASSEX With US Navy Destroyer USS Gridley In Arabian Sea
3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Koyna Dam Area In Maharashtra's Satara District, No Damage Reported
3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Koyna Dam Area In Maharashtra's Satara District, No Damage Reported
Maharashtra News: Virar Crime Branch Busts Heroin Smuggling Ring Sourcing Drugs From Pakistan, Narcotics Worth ₹8 Crore Seized
Maharashtra News: Virar Crime Branch Busts Heroin Smuggling Ring Sourcing Drugs From Pakistan, Narcotics Worth ₹8 Crore Seized

The wicket proved pivotal, not just for breaking a partnership, but also for giving Sri Lanka a chance to regain control in a closely fought contest. Ranaweera’s experience and accuracy continue to be a weapon for her side, especially in high-pressure tournament games like this one.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: BCCI Lashes Out At Mohsin Naqvi Over Not Handing Trophy To...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: BCCI Lashes Out At Mohsin Naqvi Over Not Handing Trophy To...

IND Vs PAK: Controversy Continues As Mohsin Naqvi Sets Conditions For Handing Over Asia Cup Medals...

IND Vs PAK: Controversy Continues As Mohsin Naqvi Sets Conditions For Handing Over Asia Cup Medals...

Vishmi Gunaratne's Juggling Catch Sends Pratika Rawal Back To Pavilion During IND W Vs SL W Women's...

Vishmi Gunaratne's Juggling Catch Sends Pratika Rawal Back To Pavilion During IND W Vs SL W Women's...

'Jai Mata Di': Pakistani Women Rejoice Tilak Varma's Innings In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final;...

'Jai Mata Di': Pakistani Women Rejoice Tilak Varma's Innings In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final;...

'I Agree With...': Tilak Varma Echoes Suryakumar Yadav's Words On India-Pakistan Rivalry After Asia...

'I Agree With...': Tilak Varma Echoes Suryakumar Yadav's Words On India-Pakistan Rivalry After Asia...