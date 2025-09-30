'Haris Rauf Might Be A World-Class Bowler But...': Tilak Varma Gives Epic Response After Taking Apart Pakistan Pacer In Asia Cup 2025 Final

Tilak Varma and Haris Rauf. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India's star batter Tilak Varma opened up on his duel with Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf after his brilliant knock of 69 during the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium. The left-handed batter stated that Rauf might be a good bowler, but asserted he is an equally competent batter to tackle the 31-year-old's pace.

Tilak, who stayed unbeaten at 69, broke the game wide open when Rauf came on bowl his second over of the innings. The Men in Blue carted him for 17 runs in an over as it tilted the scales firmly in favour of Team India. The southpaw also hammered Rauf for a decisive six in the 20th over as Rinku Singh struck the winning runs. Rauf's figures read 3.4-0-50-0 in the end.

Speaking at a press conference in Hyderabad, Tilak claimed, as quoted by News18:

"Haris Rauf might be a world-class bowler but I am also a good batter"

The 22-year-old was mobbed by fans when he landed in Hyderabad on Monday, giving him a rousing reception.

"I was prepared to bat at any position" - Tilak Varma

At the post-game presentation, the Hyderabad-born cricketer revealed that Pakistan were bowling well and credited Dube and Samson for playing their roles to perfection.

"It was pressure. They were bowling well. They were mixing the pace up. I was breathing and trying to stay calm. Fantastic knock from Samson. The way Dube batted under pressure was helpful and important for the country. We have prepared for every position. You should be flexible. I was prepared to bat at any position."

Kuldeep Yadav earned the Player of the tournament for his 17 scalps as Team India sealed their 9th Asia Cup title. Kuldeep was the pick of India's bowlers in the final, bagging figures of 4-0-30-4.