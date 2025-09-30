 'Haris Rauf Might Be A World-Class Bowler But...': Tilak Varma Gives Epic Response After Taking Apart Pakistan Pacer In Asia Cup 2025 Final
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Haris Rauf Might Be A World-Class Bowler But...': Tilak Varma Gives Epic Response After Taking Apart Pakistan Pacer In Asia Cup 2025 Final

'Haris Rauf Might Be A World-Class Bowler But...': Tilak Varma Gives Epic Response After Taking Apart Pakistan Pacer In Asia Cup 2025 Final

Team India's star batter Tilak Varma opened up on his duel with Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf after his brilliant knock of 69 during the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium. The left-handed batter stated that Rauf might be a good bowler, but asserted he is an equally competent batter to tackle the 31-year-old's pace.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
Tilak Varma and Haris Rauf. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India's star batter Tilak Varma opened up on his duel with Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf after his brilliant knock of 69 during the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium. The left-handed batter stated that Rauf might be a good bowler, but asserted he is an equally competent batter to tackle the 31-year-old's pace.

Read Also
Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Slams India Over Alleged 'Disrespect' After Asia Cup Final Loss
article-image

Tilak, who stayed unbeaten at 69, broke the game wide open when Rauf came on bowl his second over of the innings. The Men in Blue carted him for 17 runs in an over as it tilted the scales firmly in favour of Team India. The southpaw also hammered Rauf for a decisive six in the 20th over as Rinku Singh struck the winning runs. Rauf's figures read 3.4-0-50-0 in the end.

Speaking at a press conference in Hyderabad, Tilak claimed, as quoted by News18:

"Haris Rauf might be a world-class bowler but I am also a good batter"

FPJ Shorts
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: How Coach Salam Bayash Firmly Stood Behind Making Tilak Varma's Dream Come True
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: How Coach Salam Bayash Firmly Stood Behind Making Tilak Varma's Dream Come True
Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2025 Final: Pakistani Fan Thrown Out Of Dubai Stadium For Mocking Indians With Plane-Crash Gestures; Watch Video
Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2025 Final: Pakistani Fan Thrown Out Of Dubai Stadium For Mocking Indians With Plane-Crash Gestures; Watch Video
Delhi Rains: National Capital And Surrounding Areas Receive Heavy Showers & Thunderstorm; Airlines Issue Advisories; VIDEO
Delhi Rains: National Capital And Surrounding Areas Receive Heavy Showers & Thunderstorm; Airlines Issue Advisories; VIDEO
Mumbai: MNS Workers Booked For Vandalising Billboard During Protest Against Hindi Advertisements At Andheri Metro Station
Mumbai: MNS Workers Booked For Vandalising Billboard During Protest Against Hindi Advertisements At Andheri Metro Station

The 22-year-old was mobbed by fans when he landed in Hyderabad on Monday, giving him a rousing reception.

"I was prepared to bat at any position" - Tilak Varma

At the post-game presentation, the Hyderabad-born cricketer revealed that Pakistan were bowling well and credited Dube and Samson for playing their roles to perfection.

"It was pressure. They were bowling well. They were mixing the pace up. I was breathing and trying to stay calm. Fantastic knock from Samson. The way Dube batted under pressure was helpful and important for the country. We have prepared for every position. You should be flexible. I was prepared to bat at any position."

Kuldeep Yadav earned the Player of the tournament for his 17 scalps as Team India sealed their 9th Asia Cup title. Kuldeep was the pick of India's bowlers in the final, bagging figures of 4-0-30-4.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: How Coach Salam Bayash Firmly Stood Behind Making Tilak Varma's...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: How Coach Salam Bayash Firmly Stood Behind Making Tilak Varma's...

'Haris Rauf Might Be A World-Class Bowler But...': Tilak Varma Gives Epic Response After Taking...

'Haris Rauf Might Be A World-Class Bowler But...': Tilak Varma Gives Epic Response After Taking...

'I Stayed Calm, Replied Perfectly ...": Tilak Varma On His Match-Winning Knock Against Pakistan In...

'I Stayed Calm, Replied Perfectly ...

'Board Ko Bechare...': Shoaib Akhtar Slams PCB, Captain Salman Agha & Coach Hesson for Senseless...

'Board Ko Bechare...': Shoaib Akhtar Slams PCB, Captain Salman Agha & Coach Hesson for Senseless...

'Trophy Leke Bhaag Gaye Woh': Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence on Asia Cup 2025 Final Trophy Drama...

'Trophy Leke Bhaag Gaye Woh': Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence on Asia Cup 2025 Final Trophy Drama...