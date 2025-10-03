 KL Rahul Dedicates Test Century To Daughter, Wife Athiya Shetty Responds With Emotional Message
Rahul pulled off a special celebration after scoring a ton. The opener acknowledged the crowd by raising his bat and kissing the Indian badge on his helmet. He added a new gesture by placing his middle and ring finger into his mouth, a heartfelt tribute to his baby daughter

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
KL Rahul brought up his 11th Test century on Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It marked his first Test hundred on home soil in nearly nine years, the last one coming back in 2016 during the memorable Chennai Test where Karun Nair scored a triple century.

This time, Rahul pulled off a special celebration after scoring a ton. The opener acknowledged the crowd by raising his bat and kissing the Indian badge on his helmet. He added a new gesture by placing his middle and ring finger into his mouth a heartfelt tribute to his baby daughter, born in March 2025.

Rahul and his wife, actor Athiya Shetty, who tied the knot in January 2023, have largely kept their private life away from the spotlight. But this public gesture of fatherly love stood out as a rare and touching moment. Soon after the celebration, Athiya took to Instagram to share Rahul’s picture and penned a short but emotional message, “The best for his best”, followed by a heart emoji

India extend lead over West Indies

At the time of writing Team India had extended their lead to 138 runs after putting 300 runs on the board for the loss of 4 wickets. Dhruv Jurel had completed his half century and along wityh Ravindra Jadeja put on unbeaten stand of 84 runs. Earlier skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul had put 98 run stand for the third wickets before Gill departed for 50 runs.

