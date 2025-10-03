IND Vs WI 1st Test: KL Rahul Performs Whistle Celebration After Ending 9-Year Wait For Second Century At Home; Video

Image: X

Team India is in cruise control against West Indies on Day 2 of the ongoing opening Test at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. The home side at lunch has scored 218/3 with a lead of 58 runs. KL Rahul ended his century drought at home by reaching the three-figure mark before lunch. Following the completion of the century, the opener pulled off a new celebration. Rahul is seen raising a bat and putting fingers in his mouth in what looks like a whistle celebration

Rahul took 190 deliveries to reach the triple-figure mark. The last time he scored a hundred in India was against England in 2016 where he was dismissed for 199 runs. Since then, he registered multiple fifties at home. The hundred marks Rahul’s third in this calendar year, two of which came earlier in the series against England. The right-hander now has 649 runs to his name in 2025 at an average of 54.08, with three hundreds and two fifties to his name.