Abhishek Sharma's Sister Komal Sharma Ties Knot With Lovish Oberoi In Amritsar; Star Indian Batter Misses Wedding Due To Match Commitment

It was a day of joy, emotion, and celebration for the Sharma family as Komal Sharma, sister of Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma, tied the knot with businessman Lovish Oberoi in a grand wedding ceremony held in Amritsar. Dressed in traditional attire and surrounded by family and friends, Komal called it one of the happiest days of her life.

Speaking to the media during the celebrations, Komal expressed her happiness and a tinge of longing. “It feels amazing. This is such a great day for me, I am tying the knot today. I am very happy and excited. I am missing my brother,” she said, visibly emotional about Abhishek's absence.

Unfortunately, Abhishek Sharma could not attend the wedding due to national duty. The young all-rounder is currently representing India A in the ongoing unofficial ODI series against Australia A. The second match of the series took place in Kanpur on the same day as the wedding. In an unfortunate turn of events, Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck in the match, a rare low in what has otherwise been a promising run for the youngster.

The wedding of Komal and Lovish was a vibrant affair, reflecting the warmth and close-knit bonds of the Sharma family. As Komal begins a new chapter in her life, Abhishek continues to build his journey on the cricket field, both of them making strides in their respective paths with the love and support of each other.

'Even If You Get Out For 15 Ducks…': Abhishek Sharma Recalls Suryakumar Yadav's Powerful Words Post Team India's Triumph At Asia Cup 2025; Video

In a revealing interview, young Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma opened up about the unwavering support he received from skipper Suryakumar Yadav during a challenging phase in his early international career. Speaking on the podcast “Breakfast with Champions,” Abhishek shared how Suryakumar’s faith in him shifted his entire mindset. The turning point came when SKY told him, “Even if you get out for 15 ducks in a row, you will still play. I can give it to you in writing.” This moment of reassurance gave Abhishek the confidence to stop playing under pressure and start expressing himself freely on the field.

Abhishek recalled that early in his India stint, he was bogged down by the fear of failure and was more focused on preserving his wicket than playing his natural aggressive game. He admitted to being unsure about his place in the team and even asked Suryakumar if he would still be in the playing XI after multiple failures. To his surprise, the skipper reaffirmed his belief, saying he wouldn’t be dropped no matter how many times he got out for zero. That statement, Abhishek said, helped free him from the mental trap of overthinking and allowed him to play with a fearless approach.

This show of faith from the Indian captain played a significant role in Abhishek’s turnaround. The left-handed batter went on to score 314 runs in the Asia Cup 2025, eventually being named Player of the Tournament. More than the runs, it was his freedom at the crease that stood out, something he credits to the confidence Suryakumar instilled in him. In a sport where statistics often overshadow intent, such leadership grounded in trust and long-term vision is rare and invaluable.

The episode with Suryakumar Yadav stands out not just as a heartwarming story, but also as a lesson in leadership. In an environment where players are often judged by numbers alone, Suryakumar chose to see potential beyond performance. That simple act of belief didn’t just give Abhishek a second chance, it helped unlock his best cricket.