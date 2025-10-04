 IND W Vs PAK W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch The Blockbuster Encounter In India
India’s depth in both batting and bowling makes them clear favorites, while Pakistan will need exceptional performances to challenge the dominant side.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 10:25 PM IST
Image: BCCI/X

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 features a highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday, October 5, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, with the match scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST. Despite heightened diplomatic tensions surrounding the encounter, India enters as a strong favorite.

Team India comes into the match with confidence after a solid 59-run victory over Sri Lanka in their opening game. However, concerns remain over the stability of the middle order, as India experienced a collapse from 120/3 to 124/6 in the previous match. Key partnerships from Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma helped stabilize the innings, showcasing the team’s depth and resilience.

Pakistan, on the other hand, faces a tough challenge after a 7-wicket loss to Bangladesh in their opener. The team will aim to regroup and mount a competitive challenge against their more experienced neighbors.

The pitch at R. Premadasa Stadium is expected to offer early swing, with a slow outfield due to recent rainfall. Winning the toss and opting to chase could provide a tactical advantage. India’s depth in both batting and bowling makes them clear favorites, while Pakistan will need exceptional performances to challenge the dominant side.

When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match?

The toss for the match between India and Pakistan in Colombo on October 5 will take place at 2:30 PM IST, while the play will kickstart at 3:00 PM IST. Fans in India can catch the action on Star Sports.

The live streaming of the same will take place on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah. Reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

