New Bombay City School & Don Bosco (Matunga) Lift Titles; Duruelo Convent, Carmel Of St. Joseph & St. Stanislaus Record Big Wins In Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Hockey |

Mumbai: An action-packed day of high-intensity hockey unfolded across the Fr. Donnelly, St. Andrews, Panchgani O.B and Ahmed Sailor Leagues, featuring dominant wins, strong defensive stands and championship-deciding performances. With titles decided in both the Girls U-16 (Panchgani O.B) and Boys U-16 (Ahmed Sailor) categories, the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Hockey Tournament delivered thrills from the opening strike to the final whistle.

In the Girls U-14 Fr. Donnelly League, Duruelo Convent set the tone early with a commanding 5–0 victory over Mount Carmel ICSE, powered by braces from Sanskriti Rajak and Farin Shaikh. Carmel of St. Joseph later delivered another emphatic result, defeating Ryan International (Sanpada) 6–0 with hat-trick performances from Yadavi Sanchaniya and Kayra Palkar.

The Boys U-14 St. Andrews League featured a mix of tight contests and explosive scoring. Yashodham H.S opened with a composed 2–0 win over Mount Mary H.S, followed by an outstanding attacking display from Don Bosco (Matunga), who defeated Ryan International (Nerul) 11–0, led by a five-goal haul from Malhar Gargote. Gokuldham edged Dr. Antonio Da Silva 1–0, while St. Stanislaus produced a clinical 5–0 win over Yashodham.

New Bombay City School continued their strong form with a 2–0 victory over Ryan Christian School in the Boys U-14 division. In the Girls U-16 Panchgani O.B League third-place match, Ryan International (Sanpada) prevailed 3–1 in a shootout after a goalless contest against St. Teresa’s.

St. Stanislaus secured third place in the Boys U-16 Ahmed Sailor League with a narrow 2–1 win over St. Lawrence, before New Bombay City School claimed the Girls U-16 Panchgani O.B League title with a tight 1–0 win over Carmel of St. Joseph.

The day concluded with the Boys U-16 Ahmed Sailor League final, where Don Bosco (Matunga) sealed a 2–0 victory over Dr. Antonio Da Silva H.S (Dadar) to lift the championship, courtesy of goals from Royden Koli and Arnav Phanse.

Brief Scores — January 11

Fr. Donnelly League — Girls U-14

Mount Carmel ICSE 0 lost to Duruelo Convent H.S 5

(S. Rajak 2, F. Shaikh 2, A. Salvi)

Ryan Int. (Sanpada) 0 lost to Carmel of St. Joseph (Malad) 6

(Y. Sanchaniya 3, K. Palkar 3)

St. Andrews League — Boys U-14

Mount Mary H.S (Goregaon) 0 lost to Yashodham H.S (Goregaon) 2

(J. Khedekar, A. Chaudhary)

Ryan Int. (Nerul) 0 lost to Don Bosco H.S (Matunga) 11

(M. Gargote 5, A. Pawar 2, T. Pednekar, C. Mandosa, A. Gaikwad, N. Jadhav)

Dr. Antonio Da Silva H.S 0 lost to Gokuldham H.S 1

(S. Pawar)

Yashodham H.S 0 lost to St. Stanislaus H.S 5

(J. Dias 3, R. Medkar, M. Makwana)

Ryan Christian School 0 lost to New Bombay City School 2

(R. Bagal 2)

Panchgani O.B League — Girls U-16

St. Teresa’s H.S 0 drew with Ryan Int. (Sanpada) 0 — Ryan won 3–1 on penalties

Ryan: K. Pokharkar, S. Gupta, S. Jawale

St. Teresa’s: A. Devadiga

Carmel of St. Joseph (Malad) 0 lost to New Bombay City School (Ghansoli) 1 — Final

(S. Nandikole)

Ahmed Sailor League — Boys U-16

St. Lawrence H.S 1 lost to St. Stanislaus H.S (Bandra) 2 — Third Place

(St. Stanislaus: Z. Fernandes, M. Singh; St. Lawrence: A. Muthayamgiri)

Dr. Antonio Da Silva H.S (Dadar) 0 lost to Don Bosco H.S (Matunga) 2 — Final

(R. Koli, A. Phanse)