 VIDEO: Rohit Sharma's HILARIOUS REACTION Goes Viral As Shubham Gill, Mohammed Siraj Praise His Fielding In IND Vs NZ 1st ODI
Rohit Sharma has once again set the internet abuzz during the IND vs NZ 1st ODI on Sunday. During the first innings, the 38-year-old made an acrobatic stop at short midwicket off Mohammed Siraj's bowling. Siraj and captain Shubman Gill rushed to the veteran to serenade him for his effort. Rohit gave them a puzzled look, suggesting he wasn't that old in a viral video.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 06:28 PM IST
There is rarely a dull moment with Rohit Sharma on the field. On Sunday, Rohit was once again at his usual eccentric best in Vadodara for the IND vs NZ 1st ODI. With all eyes on him during the field, Rohit put in a solid shift on a pleasant afternoon.

The incident occurred during the first innings when New Zealand were looking to build momentum. Stationed at short midwicket, the 38-year-old Indian veteran showcased sharp reflexes and athleticism, diving across the turf to make a spectacular stop off Mohammed Siraj’s bowling. The effort not only saved valuable runs but also drew loud cheers from the crowd and immediate appreciation from his teammates.

Siraj, visibly impressed, sprinted towards Rohit to applaud the effort, soon joined by India’s captain Shubman Gill. However, what truly caught the internet’s attention was Rohit’s reaction. Instead of soaking in the praise, the former India captain gave his teammates a puzzled look.

Later, Rohit was felicitated by the Baroda Cricket Association alongside Virat Kohli. The Baroda Cricket Association arranged a cupboard with life-size stickers of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. India's legendary duo were put inside the cupboard and brought out when their names were called during the mid-innings break much to the amazement of the crowd.

The event was graced by ICC president Jay Shah and BCCI chief Mithun Manhas. Both Indian stars were felicitated with flower bouqets. The duo also signed those life size pictures to leave a collector's item for the stadium.

The IND vs NZ 1st ODI on Sunday was the first ever men's international match at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. It was a full house, with fans gathered in huge numbers to watch Virat and Rohit Sharma in action.

