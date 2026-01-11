VIDEO: Harshit Rana Clashes With Daryl Mitchell In HEATED Mid Pitch Battle During IND Vs NZ 1st ODI

Daryl Mitchell and Harshit Rana were involved in a heated exchange. |

Harshit Rana and Daryl Mitchell were involved in heated mid pitch exchange in the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI on Sunday. Rana who was in fine form, ran into the Kiwi ace during the 43rd over of the Vadodara clash. The duo had a clear war of words before Harshit walked back to bowl.

While running between the wickets, Rana and Mitchell had a face off. Mitchell wanted the India pacer to move out of the way, much to the irritation of the India Star.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Harshit was preferred in the India XI ahead of Arshdeep Singh for the Vadodara clash. The Kolkata Knight Riders pacer repaid that faith with a stunning display of fast bowling. In a breakout spell that has captured headlines, Rana removed both Nicholls and Conway in quick succession, injecting momentum back into India’s bowling. The Kiwis were cruising until Harshit opened the proceedings to break the vital opening stand.

He finished with figures of 2/65 in 10 overs. New Zealand managed 300/8 in their innings. Daryl Mitchell played a crucial role, top scoring with 84.