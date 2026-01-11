 VIDEO: Harshit Rana Clashes With Daryl Mitchell In HEATED Mid Pitch Battle During IND Vs NZ 1st ODI
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Harshit Rana Clashes With Daryl Mitchell In HEATED Mid Pitch Battle During IND Vs NZ 1st ODI

VIDEO: Harshit Rana Clashes With Daryl Mitchell In HEATED Mid Pitch Battle During IND Vs NZ 1st ODI

Harshit Rana was at his fiery best during the India vs New Zealand ODI in Vadodara on Sunday. The Kolkata Knight Riders pacer had a heated on field exchange with Kiwi superstar Daryl Mitchell. The incident happened during the 43rd over with the two clashing while running into each other.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
Daryl Mitchell and Harshit Rana were involved in a heated exchange. |

Harshit Rana and Daryl Mitchell were involved in heated mid pitch exchange in the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI on Sunday. Rana who was in fine form, ran into the Kiwi ace during the 43rd over of the Vadodara clash. The duo had a clear war of words before Harshit walked back to bowl.

While running between the wickets, Rana and Mitchell had a face off. Mitchell wanted the India pacer to move out of the way, much to the irritation of the India Star.

Harshit was preferred in the India XI ahead of Arshdeep Singh for the Vadodara clash. The Kolkata Knight Riders pacer repaid that faith with a stunning display of fast bowling. In a breakout spell that has captured headlines, Rana removed both Nicholls and Conway in quick succession, injecting momentum back into India’s bowling. The Kiwis were cruising until Harshit opened the proceedings to break the vital opening stand.

He finished with figures of 2/65 in 10 overs. New Zealand managed 300/8 in their innings. Daryl Mitchell played a crucial role, top scoring with 84.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026: Notification For 260 Vacancies Out; Check Details Here
Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026: Notification For 260 Vacancies Out; Check Details Here
Mumbai News: CBI Books WCL Foreman For Allegedly Demanding ₹40,000 Bribe For Processing Transfer Work
Mumbai News: CBI Books WCL Foreman For Allegedly Demanding ₹40,000 Bribe For Processing Transfer Work
Policy Reforms And Faster Approvals Drive 53% Jump In Uttar Pradesh’s Real Estate Investment In 2025
Policy Reforms And Faster Approvals Drive 53% Jump In Uttar Pradesh’s Real Estate Investment In 2025
Kalyan News: Passenger Attacked With Platform Tile Over Mobile Music Dispute On Indore–Daund Express
Kalyan News: Passenger Attacked With Platform Tile Over Mobile Music Dispute On Indore–Daund Express

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Certified Jinxer': Ashwin's Praise For Mitchell Hay Backfires After Early Dismissal; Netizens REACT...

'Certified Jinxer': Ashwin's Praise For Mitchell Hay Backfires After Early Dismissal; Netizens REACT...

VIDEO: Harshit Rana Clashes With Daryl Mitchell In HEATED Mid Pitch Battle During IND Vs NZ 1st ODI

VIDEO: Harshit Rana Clashes With Daryl Mitchell In HEATED Mid Pitch Battle During IND Vs NZ 1st ODI

PSL 2026: Pakistan Cricket Board Likely To Auction Multan Sultans Sooner Than Planned

PSL 2026: Pakistan Cricket Board Likely To Auction Multan Sultans Sooner Than Planned

'Women's Azam Khan?': Delhi Capitals' Lizelle Lee Draws Harsh Criticism From Netizens During WPL...

'Women's Azam Khan?': Delhi Capitals' Lizelle Lee Draws Harsh Criticism From Netizens During WPL...

Swastik Chikhara Exposed? After Yash Dayal, Ex-RCB Star's Chats Leaked Online, Woman Alleges...

Swastik Chikhara Exposed? After Yash Dayal, Ex-RCB Star's Chats Leaked Online, Woman Alleges...