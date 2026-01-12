Bangladesh T20 World Cup Fixtures In Limbo Amid Security Concerns As ICC Set To Suggest THESE 2 Venues

Image: ANI/X

The fate of Bangladesh’s matches at the upcoming T20 World Cup remains uncertain as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) remain at an impasse over the venues. With just over three weeks until the tournament kicks off, no resolution has been reached on whether Bangladesh will travel to India for its scheduled games.

The BCB has formally requested that all its matches be moved to Sri Lanka, citing player safety concerns amid ongoing political tensions between India and Bangladesh. However, sources tell Cricbuzz that the ICC is exploring alternatives and is unlikely to shift Bangladesh’s matches to Sri Lanka, which could complicate plans for relocating fixtures so close to the February 7 start.

Discussions have reportedly centered around potential venues in India, with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) approached by the ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium, already scheduled to host seven World Cup matches including a potential India vs Australia 'Super 8' game, is being considered, along with Thiruvananthapuram. TNCA officials have reportedly confirmed they can accommodate additional matches, citing availability of eight pitches.

As per the existing schedule, Bangladesh is slated to play West Indies (Feb 7), Italy (Feb 9), and England (Feb 14) in Kolkata, before moving to Mumbai to face Nepal on Feb 17. Security concerns escalated after the BCCI instructed Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from its IPL squad. The BCB has written twice to the ICC seeking a venue change, but the global body has yet to respond formally, with a potential announcement expected on January 12.

Given the short timeframe, logistical challenges make it unlikely the ICC will shift Bangladesh’s games to Sri Lanka, meaning the board and players may have to travel to India under the current schedule.

Bangladesh Government Bans IPL Telecast Amid Pacer Mustafizur Rahman's Eviction From KKR Squad

The Bangladesh government has ordered an indefinite ban on the telecast and promotion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) across the country, in response to mounting controversy surrounding the removal of Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

According to official statements, all broadcasts, promotions and related IPL media coverage have been suspended with immediate effect and will remain in place until further notice. Authorities say the decision was taken “in the public interest” after strong public sentiment erupted over Rahman’s exclusion.

The controversy began when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly instructed KKR to release Rahman from their 2026 roster, just weeks after he was selected for a high-profile contract. This prompted criticism from fans, former players, and political figures in Bangladesh, who felt the decision lacked transparency and fairness.

The ban on IPL telecasts marks a significant escalation in the dispute, reflecting broader frustration over perceived treatment of Bangladeshi players in international leagues. The move could impact viewership and commercial interests for IPL content in Bangladesh, a key market for cricket broadcasting, and underscores how sports decisions can reverberate into diplomatic and cultural arenas.

Further developments may hinge on ongoing diplomatic and cricket board discussions as relations between cricketing authorities and fans in both nations continue to evolve.