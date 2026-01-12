 Heartwarming Scenes! Virat Kohli's Humble Gesture Towards Ground Staff Goes Viral After IND vs NZ 1st ODI; Video
Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli displayed brilliant action both on and off the field after India’s four-wicket win over New Zealand in Vadodara. He scored a match-winning 93 off 91 balls to guide India to 306/6, then warmed hearts by sitting with the ground staff and taking pictures, showing gratitude for their behind-the-scenes efforts.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
Image: Trend_VKohli/X

Indian batting legend Virat Kohli once again showed why he is not only a cricketing icon but also a class act off the field. After India’s thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first ODI of the series in Vadodara on Sunday, Kohli made a heartwarming gesture that caught the attention of fans and media alike.

On the field, Kohli was in sublime form, scoring a match-defining 93 off 91 balls while anchoring India’s chase of 301 runs, guiding the hosts to 306/6 with six balls to spare. His stellar performance earned him the Player of the Match award, marking yet another milestone in his illustrious career.

But it wasn’t just his batting that impressed. After the game, Kohli went over to the ground staff, sat on the field, and clicked pictures with them, showing appreciation for their work behind the scenes. Fans took to social media to praise the gesture, calling it “humble” and “heartwarming,” highlighting Kohli’s ability to stay grounded despite his superstar status.

This incident, along with his brilliant batting display, reinforced why Kohli continues to be one of the most respected and loved cricketers in the world, admired not only for his records but also for his humility and connection with everyone involved in the game.

'I Send It To My...': Virat Kohli Reveals His Hidden Gesture For Mom After Team India's Thrilling Win Over New Zealand; Video

Indian batting legend Virat Kohli not only starred with the bat but also warmed hearts off the field after India’s thrilling four-wicket victory against New Zealand in the first ODI of the series in Vadodara on Sunday.

Kohli played a match-defining 93 off 91 balls, anchoring India’s chase of 301 and guiding the hosts to 306/6 with six balls to spare. His effort earned him the Player of the Match award, his 45th in ODI cricket and one of 71 across all formats, extending his place among the most decorated performers in international history.

In the post-match presentation, Kohli revealed a personal tradition: he sends all his individual awards and trophies to his mother’s home, explaining that his mother enjoys collecting and keeping them. “Honestly, I have no idea; I send it to my mom. She likes to keep them. If I look back at my whole journey, then it is nothing short of a dream come true for me.”

Kohli’s partnership with Shubman Gill (56) and late contributions from KL Rahul and Harshit Rana helped India overcome a strong New Zealand bowling attack and a late resurgence from the visitors.

The victory also highlighted Kohli’s enduring greatness: he recently became the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket, surpassing Kumar Sangakkara, and is closing in on Sachin Tendulkar’s overall record of runs and Player of the Match awards. Kohli’s blend of world-class performance and heartfelt humility continued to captivate fans, reinforcing his status as one of India’s all-time cricket icons.

