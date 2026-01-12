Heartwarming Scenes! Virat Kohli's Humble Gesture Towards Ground Staff Goes Viral After IND vs NZ 1st ODI; Video

Image: Trend_VKohli/X

Indian batting legend Virat Kohli once again showed why he is not only a cricketing icon but also a class act off the field. After India’s thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first ODI of the series in Vadodara on Sunday, Kohli made a heartwarming gesture that caught the attention of fans and media alike.

On the field, Kohli was in sublime form, scoring a match-defining 93 off 91 balls while anchoring India’s chase of 301 runs, guiding the hosts to 306/6 with six balls to spare. His stellar performance earned him the Player of the Match award, marking yet another milestone in his illustrious career.

But it wasn’t just his batting that impressed. After the game, Kohli went over to the ground staff, sat on the field, and clicked pictures with them, showing appreciation for their work behind the scenes. Fans took to social media to praise the gesture, calling it “humble” and “heartwarming,” highlighting Kohli’s ability to stay grounded despite his superstar status.

This incident, along with his brilliant batting display, reinforced why Kohli continues to be one of the most respected and loved cricketers in the world, admired not only for his records but also for his humility and connection with everyone involved in the game.

In the post-match presentation, Kohli revealed a personal tradition: he sends all his individual awards and trophies to his mother's home, explaining that his mother enjoys collecting and keeping them. "Honestly, I have no idea; I send it to my mom. She likes to keep them. If I look back at my whole journey, then it is nothing short of a dream come true for me."

