 'Virat Kohli Khush Nahi Hoga': Netizens Erupt After Kuldeep Yadav Drops Henry Nicholls' Catch During IND vs NZ 1st ODI
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Virat Kohli Khush Nahi Hoga': Netizens Erupt After Kuldeep Yadav Drops Henry Nicholls' Catch During IND vs NZ 1st ODI

'Virat Kohli Khush Nahi Hoga': Netizens Erupt After Kuldeep Yadav Drops Henry Nicholls' Catch During IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Indian fans erupted online during the first ODI in Vadodara after Kuldeep Yadav dropped an early catch of Henry Nicholls. The chance came soon after India chose to bowl, giving Nicholls a reprieve. Replays aired instantly, and clips of the miss spread rapidly across social media, triggering widespread discussion and reactions from fans, pundits, and meme-makers alike within minutes online.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Indian cricket fans had plenty to talk about on social media during the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Vadodara, and one moment early in the innings quickly grabbed the spotlight. Kuldeep Yadav, usually regarded as a safe fielder, put down a straightforward chance to dismiss Henry Nicholls, sparking an immediate and animated reaction from netizens across platforms.

The incident occurred in the early overs of New Zealand’s innings after India elected to bowl first. Henry Nicholls, still settling at the crease, offered a chance that went straight to Kuldeep Yadav. To the surprise of many, the ball slipped through, allowing the left-hander a crucial reprieve. The missed opportunity was instantly replayed on television, and within moments, clips of the drop began circulating widely on social media.

Read Also
'I Wish Team India...': Shubman Gill Breaks Silence On ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Snub Ahead Of IND Vs...
article-image
Read Also
Viral Video Shows New Zealand Cricketers On A Calm Morning Walk In Vadodara Ahead Of IND vs NZ 1st...
article-image

Fans were quick to respond with a mix of humour, disappointment and sarcasm. One comment that stood out and rapidly gained traction read, “Virat Kohli khush nahi hoga,” suggesting that the former India captain would not be pleased with such lapses in the field. The remark struck a chord with fans, given Kohli’s well-known emphasis on high fielding standards and intensity, and soon became a popular refrain under posts discussing the dropped catch.

Several users pointed out that early chances are often match-defining in ODI cricket, especially against a side like New Zealand that is known for capitalising on errors. Memes, reaction gifs and playful jabs flooded timelines as the moment became one of the talking points of the match.

FPJ Shorts
Prashant Tamang Net Worth & Family, Know- What He Left Behind For His Wife & Daughter
Prashant Tamang Net Worth & Family, Know- What He Left Behind For His Wife & Daughter
Maharashtra Municipal Elections 2026: SVEEP Initiatives In Thane Boost Voter Awareness Through Street Plays & Rallies
Maharashtra Municipal Elections 2026: SVEEP Initiatives In Thane Boost Voter Awareness Through Street Plays & Rallies
Indian Idol 3 Winner Prashant Tamang Dies At 43; Check His Educational Qualification Here
Indian Idol 3 Winner Prashant Tamang Dies At 43; Check His Educational Qualification Here
Swastik Chikhara Exposed? After Yash Dayal, Ex-RCB Star's Chats Leaked Online, Woman Alleges Harassment In Viral Video
Swastik Chikhara Exposed? After Yash Dayal, Ex-RCB Star's Chats Leaked Online, Woman Alleges Harassment In Viral Video

Here's how the Netizens reacted

As the game progressed, attention gradually shifted back to the contest itself, but the dropped catch remained a reminder of how unforgiving modern cricket and its online audience can be. In an era where every moment is dissected in real time, Kuldeep Yadav’s missed chance in Vadodara showed once again how quickly netizens turn a single incident into a viral talking point, blending passion, humour and scrutiny in equal measure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Women's Azam Khan?': Delhi Capitals' Lizelle Lee Draws Harsh Criticism From Netizens During WPL...

'Women's Azam Khan?': Delhi Capitals' Lizelle Lee Draws Harsh Criticism From Netizens During WPL...

Swastik Chikhara Exposed? After Yash Dayal, Ex-RCB Star's Chats Leaked Online, Woman Alleges...

Swastik Chikhara Exposed? After Yash Dayal, Ex-RCB Star's Chats Leaked Online, Woman Alleges...

Bangladesh To Play ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Matches In Pakistan? PCB Express Interest Amid Venue Row:...

Bangladesh To Play ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Matches In Pakistan? PCB Express Interest Amid Venue Row:...

'Virat Kohli Khush Nahi Hoga': Netizens Erupt After Kuldeep Yadav Drops Henry Nicholls' Catch During...

'Virat Kohli Khush Nahi Hoga': Netizens Erupt After Kuldeep Yadav Drops Henry Nicholls' Catch During...

'What Were We Saying..': Harsha Bhogle 'Stuck In Traffic For 8-10 Km' As RoKo Effect Hits Vadodara...

'What Were We Saying..': Harsha Bhogle 'Stuck In Traffic For 8-10 Km' As RoKo Effect Hits Vadodara...