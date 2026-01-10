 'I Wish Team India...': Shubman Gill Breaks Silence On ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Snub Ahead Of IND Vs NZ 1st ODI
India's ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill has broken his silence following his omission from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad. Gill was involved in three straight T20I assignments and was vice-captain before being dropped for the tournament for his 'lack of runs'. Shubman said that he respected the selectors decision and wished the team the best for the World Cup.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
Shubman Gill. | (Image Credits: X)

India's ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill has finally offered his thoughts following his omission from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad. Gill looked like a certainty for the 15-man squad after returning to the team as vice-captain for the Asia Cup 2025. However a poor run of form and a change of combination meant Gill missed out on his second straight World Cup.

Back in action for the IND vs NZ 1st ODI, Shubman addressed the snub. He said he respected the decision made by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee.

"I am where I have to be and whatever is written in my destiny no one can take that from me. A player always believes he will try his best for the country and the selectors have taken their decision. I always try to be in the moment and it makes the life simpler," he told the reporters in Baroda.

The 26-year-old was not considered for next month's T20 World Cup despite leading India in the longer formats. He has played 36 T20Is for India, scoring 869 runs at an average of 28.03 with a strike rate of 138.59. Instead, Sanju Samson will resume his opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma, while Ishan Kishan also made a comeback to the team.

article-image

He has had a rotten luck with injuries. In November, Gill had missed the second Test against South Africa and the ensuing ODI series due to a neck injury sustained on the second day of the opening Test in Kolkata, which required two days of hospitalisation. During the IND vs SA T20is, he missed the final two games due to a foot injury. He missed Punjab's Vijay Hazare Trophy game due to food poisoning.

"It's never easy to miss out and watching the team play. There are so many things you want to do as captain and you need to have a momentum and build on that," he added.

