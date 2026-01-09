Viral VIDEO: Fan's Dog Attacks Shreyas Iyer At Airport Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI Series; Saved By Quick Reflexes

Fan's Dog Attacks Shreyas Iyer At Airport Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI Series | X

Mumbai, January 9: Team India Vice-Captain and star batter Shreyas Iyer narrowly escaped a dog attack at the airport. The incident occurred while he was interacting with a fan who was carrying her pet which attacked Shreyas and tried to bite his hand while the Indian star batter tried to be friendly with the animal. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

Shreyas Iyer is all set to make a comeback in the Indian team for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The series is all set to begin from January 11 at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. Shreyas made a comeback into the side after a brief injury which occurred during the ODI against Australia at the SCG in October last year.

Shreyas Iyer narrowly escaped the dog attack days before the first ODI against New Zealand. The injury could have hampered his plans of return to the Indian side if the dog would have bitten his hand. The incident occurred when Shreyas Iyer was coming out of the airport.

The viral video shows that Shreyas Iyer was giving autograph to a young fan at the airport, when the woman came near him with the dog. Shreyas Iyer tried to pamper the dog with his hand. Suddenly, the dog attacked him and tried to bite him. However, Shreyas Iyer showed quick reflexes and removed his hand at the right time and managed to save himself from the dog.

The dog was a white-coloured Indian Spitz or a similar Spitz breed. The dog got aggressive as Shreyas tried to touch the animal. The woman then moved away with the dog and Shreyas left the airport along with the security and the video ends.

Shreyas Iyer can also make a comeback in the T20 side as Tilak Varma has been ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand and the BCCI has also announced that further decision on his availability in the other two matches will be taken only after his fitness test.