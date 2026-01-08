Viral VIDEO Shows Shreyas Iyer Hitting Short Ball For Massive Six After Serious Blow To Helmet On Previous Delivery

Shreyas Iyer Hits Short Ball For Massive Six After Serious Blow To Helmet On Previous Delivery | X | YouTube

Mumbai, January 8: A video has surfaced on social media in which it can be seen that Mumbai's captain and Team India's vice-captain for the India Vs New Zealand ODI series, Shreyas Iyer hitting a massive six. There are reports that the video is from today's Mumbai vs Punjab Vijay Hazare Trophy match. The viral video shows that the Shreyas Iyer gets hit a serious blow to his helmet as soon as he arrives on the crease, however, he hits the other ball for a massive six.

The video is going viral on social media and the video shows that Shreyas gets hit on his helmet while trying to dodge a short ball after which he receives treatment from the medical team on the field. He gets ready to bat after the treatment and hits the other ball for a massive six.

However, it is not confirmed if Shreyas hit the other ball for a six. There is another video on social media which shows that the other ball went for four and not a six. Shreyas Iyer scored a quick 45 runs in the high-voltage match with 4 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of over 132.

The highlight of the game was Sarfaraz Khan's blistering innings in which he created history by scoring the fastest-ever fifty in the Vijay Hazare Trophy history. Abhishek Sharma faced Sarfaraz Khan's wrath as he went all out against the spinner scoring 30 runs in his 10th over. He scored 50 in only 15 balls and broke the previous record of a 16-balls fifty scored in the 2020-21 season of Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Despite the blistering performance from the Mumbai batters, Punjab won the game by only one run. Chasing a target of 216 runs, Mumbai fell short of one run and lost the match against Punjab.