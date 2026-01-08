'Carnage Guaranteed': CSK Reacts As Sarfaraz Khan Smashes 30 Runs In Abhishek Sharma's Over To Record Fastest-Ever Fifty In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Sarfaraz Khan | X | CSK

Mumbai, January 8: Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan on Thursday scripted history during the Mumbai Vs Punjab Vijay Hazare Trophy Match at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur. Sarfaraz Khan delivered a blistering knock, smashing 15-ball fifty and finishing with 62 runs off just 20 balls.

Sarfaraz hit the fastest-ever half century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy history in just 15 balls. He broke the previous record of Baroda's Ajit Sheth who scored fifty of just 16 balls against Chhattisgarh in 2020-21 season. However, his knock was enough to save Mumbai from losing to Punjab by only one run.

The Mumbai batter, who is set to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, continued his strong domestic form and also showcased the kind of power-hitting CSK will be banking on.

Reacting to his blistering knock, CSK shared a post on social media saying, "Blink and you miss it, Sarfaraz storm 50* off just 15 balls." The franchise also said, "Sarfaraz on strike Carnage guaranteed."

Batting first, Punjab were bowled out for 216. Mumbai, chasing 217, looked in control as openers Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer powered the team to 139 for 2. Sarfaraz then entered and tore into the Punjab attack, racing to the fastest fifty by an Indian in List A cricket. His fireworks included 7 fours and 5 sixes, with 30 runs coming in Abhishek Sharma's over.

However, Mumbai suffered a dramatic collapse. Punjab's Gurnoor Brar (4/39) and Mayank Markande (4/29) triggered the turnaround. They picked up crucial wickets to bowl Mumbai out for 215, just one run short of victory.

Despite the narrow defeat, Sarfaraz's explosive innings adds to his impressive domestic run heading into the IPL, where his role at CSK is expected to bolster the franchise's middle-order finishing power.