'He Murders Spin In Middle Overs': R Ashwin Backs Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan For Chennai Super Kings Playing XII In IPL 2026

Sarfaraz Khan | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai, December 31: Former Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan strongly for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. He has asked the franchise to use Sarfaraz in the playing XII in a social post on his official X account on Wednesday after his blistering performance of 157 runs off 75 balls against Goa today.

Ashwin also shared the details about his spectacular performance during the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 and the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. He also asked Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to use his purple patch.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a post on social media, Ashwin highlighted Sarfaraz Khan's impressive performances in the SMAT, where he scored 100 off 47 balls, 52 off 40, 64 off 25 and 73 off just 22 deliveries. Ashwin said the form has continued smoothly into the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with knocks of 55 off 49 balls followed by a blazing 157 off 75 balls, which included 14 sixes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ashwin was particularly impressed with the batter's ability against spin during the middle overs. He pointed out how the player dominated spinners using sweeps and slog sweeps, making it difficult for bowlers to control the game.

Using a Tamil phrase to describe Sarfaraz's confidence, Ashwin wrote, "Avan kadhava thattala, idichi odachitu irukaan," meaning the player is not waiting for an opportunity but forcing his way in with performances.

Ashwin also suggested that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could benefit from backing the in-form batter by giving him a place in the playing XII. He added that the team has plenty of strong batting options this season and said he is eagerly looking forward to the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

CSK bought Sarfaraz Khan for his base price of Rs 75 lakhs during the mini-auction after he went unsold twice after being bought in the auctions. However, the fans went gaga for the player as he scored 157 against Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025.

Ashwin's Social Media Post:

"100*(47), 52(40), 64(25), 73(22) in the SMAT.

That form's transitioned seamlessly into the Hazare with scores of 55(49) followed by a blistering 157(75) today with 14 sixes. It's particularly impressive how he murders spin in the middle overs with his sweeps and slog sweeps.

'Avan kadhava thattala, idichi odachitu irukaan.' (He is not knocking on the door, he is breaking it open) CSK should look at riding his purple patch by slotting him into the Playing XII surely?

A genuine problem of plenty with the bat for the men in yellove this season! Can't wait for IPL 2026!"