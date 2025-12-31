Smriti Mandhana Finishes 2025 As Highest Run-Scorer In Women's ODIs With 1,362 Runs; Laura Wolvaardt, Pratika Rawal Close Behind

Smriti Mandhana poses with the Women's World Cup Trophy | Image Credit: X / ICC

Mumbai, December 31: Indian Women's Cricket Team's star batter Smriti Mandhana finished 2025 as the highest run-scorer in One-Day Internationals after capping off a brilliant year with the bat. Smriti Mandhana's strong year followed her impressive show at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, where she scored 434 runs at an average of 54.25.

Even though India have not played international matches after the tournament, her steady performances earlier in the year were enough to keep her at the top of the run charts.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per data shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Mandhana scored 1,362 runs in Women's ODIs in 2025, the most by any player during the year. Her consistent performances at the top of the order played a major role in India's success across series.

South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt finished second on the list with 1,174 runs, followed by India's Pratika Rawal with 976 runs. South Africa's Tazmin Brits scored 937 runs, while India's Jemimah Rodrigues rounded off the top five with 771 runs.

Smriti Mandhana also reached a major career milestone by completing 10,000 runs in women's international cricket. She achieved the landmark during the fourth T20I against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram, becoming only the second Indian woman to do so. Mandhana now joins an elite group that includes Mithali Raj, Charlotte Edwards and Suzie Bates.

Smriti Mandhana earlier shared an Instagram post captioned simply "Recap 2025!" and the social media post featured moments from her cricketing milestones, travelling, training sessions and her personal highlights from the year.

Ending the year as the leading run-getter in Women's ODIs further highlights the importance of Smriti Mandhana in the Indian Women's Cricket Team and also confirms her status as on of the finest batters currently present in the modern game.

Mandhana's run-making ability, calm approach and attacking stroke play stood out throughout the year. She delivered strong starts in most matches and often anchored the innings when needed, making her one of the most dependable batters in women's cricket.