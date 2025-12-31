 VIDEO: Smriti Mandhana's Year-End Post Sparks Buzz As Netizens Notice Absence Of Palash Muchhal
Smriti Mandhana shared a video montage titled “Recap 2025!” highlighting her cricketing achievements, travels, training, and key moments from the year. While fans praised her journey and success, many netizens noticed that the recap made no mention of Palash Muchhal, sparking renewed curiosity and discussion online about their past relationship.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Image: Palash Muchhal/Smriti Mandhana/Instagram

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana recently shared a heartfelt montage of videos on social media, looking back at her journey through 2025. Captioned simply “Recap 2025!”, the post featured moments from her cricketing milestones, travel snippets, training sessions, and personal highlights from the year. While fans flooded the comments with love and praise for her achievements, many were quick to notice one striking detail, the montage did not include any reference to music composer Palash Muchhal.

The observation immediately reignited public curiosity around Smriti and Palash’s relationship, which had already been under intense scrutiny over the past year. The two were previously engaged and were reportedly set to marry on November 23. However, the wedding was postponed after Smriti’s father reportedly fell ill on the day of the ceremony, leading to an unexpected halt in the celebrations.

Shortly after the postponement, Palash Muchhal himself faced health issues and was hospitalised due to viral symptoms and acidity-related complications. While fans initially hoped the couple would reschedule their wedding, speculation grew as months passed without any update.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's relationship turmoil

In December, Palash Muchhal confirmed that the two had parted ways, stating publicly that he was “moving on” with his life. His statement put an end to months of rumours but did little to quiet online discussions.

Adding fuel to the controversy were viral chats allegedly between Palash and a woman, which surfaced on social media following the wedding postponement. The messages, described by netizens as flirty in nature, were reportedly exchanged while Palash was still engaged to Smriti, sparking widespread cheating allegations and backlash online.

Against this backdrop, Smriti Mandhana’s year-end montage has taken on deeper meaning for fans and followers. Many interpreted the absence of Palash from her “Recap 2025!” as a silent but clear indication of closure, with Smriti choosing to focus solely on her personal growth and professional success rather than revisiting a painful chapter.

While Smriti has maintained her characteristic silence on the matter, her post has been widely seen as a statement in itself. As netizens continue to dissect the montage, one thing remains clear: 2025 appears to have been a year of resilience and reinvention for the star cricketer, both on and off the field.

