Afghanistan Announce Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 And West Indies T20I Series; Rashid Khan To Lead, Mujeeb And Gulbadin Return | VIDEO

Afghanistan Announce Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 And West Indies T20I Series | Twitter/@rashidkhan_19

Kabul, December 31: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Wednesday announced the AfghanAtalan squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against the West Indies and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan vs West Indies T20I Series

Afghanistan will host West Indies in a three-match T20I series.

The series will be played in the UAE from January 19 to January 22, 2026.

This series will help Afghanistan prepare for the T20 World Cup.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Captain and Leadership

Rashid Khan will lead the Afghanistan team.

Ibrahim Zadran has been named vice-captain.

Major Squad Updates

Gulbadin Naib returns to the squad, adding strength as an experienced all-rounder.

Naveen Ul Haq makes a comeback after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Fazal Haq Farooqi, who missed earlier matches, is included in the final 15-member squad.

Young fast bowler Abdullah Ahmadzai earns a place in the main squad.

Players Retaining Their Places

Left-handed batter Shahidullah Kamal keeps his spot after good recent performances.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Ishaq also continues in the squad.

Spin Department Update

Mujeeb Ur Rahman returns to the main squad.

Due to Mujeeb’s inclusion, AM Ghazanfar moves to the reserve list.

Ijaz Ahmadzai and young pacer Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi are also named as reserves.

Afghanistan Squad for West Indies Series & T20 World Cup 2026

Rashid Khan (Captain)

Ibrahim Zadran (Vice-Captain)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK)

Mohammad Ishaq (WK)

Sediqullah Atal

Darwish Rasooli

Shahidullah Kamal

Azmatullah Omarzai

Gulbadin Naib

Mohammad Nabi

Noor Ahmad

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Naveen Ul Haq

Fazal Haq Farooqi

Abdullah Ahmadzai

Reserves: AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi

Afghanistan at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 – Group Details

Afghanistan are placed in Pool D.

Other teams in the group: New Zealand, South Africa, UAE and Canada.

Afghanistan will begin their campaign against New Zealand on February 8 in Chennai.

West Indies T20I Series Fixtures

January 19: 1st T20I – UAE

January 21: 2nd T20I – UAE

January 22: 3rd T20I – UAE

Afghanistan Group Stage Fixtures – T20 World Cup 2026

February 8: Afghanistan vs New Zealand – Chennai

February 11: Afghanistan vs South Africa – Ahmedabad

February 16: Afghanistan vs UAE – Delhi

February 19: Afghanistan vs Canada – Chennai

ACB Officials Speak

ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said Afghanistan had a strong run in the last T20 World Cup and hopes to do even better in Asian conditions. He added that hosting West Indies will help the team prepare well for the global event.

Read Also Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Afridi Ruled Out Of BBL 2025 Due To Injury Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026...

Chief Selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil said Gulbadin Naib’s return boosts the team in big matches, while Naveen Ul Haq strengthens the fast-bowling unit. He also explained that leaving AM Ghazanfar out was a tough call but necessary due to Mujeeb’s return.

With experienced stars returning and young players getting chances, Afghanistan will look to build strong momentum ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.