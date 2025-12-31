'Prayers To See Him Bounce Back': R. Ashwin Sends Heartfelt Message As Former Australian Cricketer Damien Martyn Battles Meningitis

Image: byjohnmartin/R Ashwin/ X

The global cricket community has been left deeply concerned following reports that former Australian batting great Damien Martyn is in a critical condition. Former Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his support, posting, “Thoughts are with Damien Martyn. Prayers to see him bounce back.” His message echoed the sentiments of fans and former players from across the cricketing world.

Martyn, aged 54, has reportedly been placed in an induced coma at a hospital in Brisbane after falling seriously ill around Boxing Day. According to multiple media reports, he is being treated for meningitis, a serious infection that leads to inflammation of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. His condition is understood to be critical, prompting an outpouring of concern and well-wishes.

A highly respected figure in Australian cricket, Damien Martyn enjoyed a distinguished international career. He represented Australia in 67 Test matches and 208 One-Day Internationals, playing a key role during one of the nation’s most dominant eras.

As news of his illness spread, messages of support have continued to pour in from former teammates, opponents, and fans alike. Ashwin’s post reflects the shared hope across the cricketing fraternity that Martyn will show the same resilience in recovery that he displayed throughout his playing career. The thoughts and prayers of the cricket world remain with Damien Martyn and his family, as everyone awaits positive updates on his condition.

