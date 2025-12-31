 'Prayers To See Him Bounce Back': R. Ashwin Sends Heartfelt Message As Former Australian Cricketer Damien Martyn Battles Meningitis
'Prayers To See Him Bounce Back': R. Ashwin Sends Heartfelt Message As Former Australian Cricketer Damien Martyn Battles Meningitis

The cricket world is concerned after reports that former Australian batter Damien Martyn is in critical condition in a Brisbane hospital. Placed in an induced coma after falling ill around Boxing Day, Martyn is reportedly being treated for meningitis. Ravichandran Ashwin and many others have expressed support, sending prayers and well-wishes for his recovery.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
Image: byjohnmartin/R Ashwin/ X

The global cricket community has been left deeply concerned following reports that former Australian batting great Damien Martyn is in a critical condition. Former Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his support, posting, “Thoughts are with Damien Martyn. Prayers to see him bounce back.” His message echoed the sentiments of fans and former players from across the cricketing world.

Martyn, aged 54, has reportedly been placed in an induced coma at a hospital in Brisbane after falling seriously ill around Boxing Day. According to multiple media reports, he is being treated for meningitis, a serious infection that leads to inflammation of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. His condition is understood to be critical, prompting an outpouring of concern and well-wishes.

A highly respected figure in Australian cricket, Damien Martyn enjoyed a distinguished international career. He represented Australia in 67 Test matches and 208 One-Day Internationals, playing a key role during one of the nation’s most dominant eras.

As news of his illness spread, messages of support have continued to pour in from former teammates, opponents, and fans alike. Ashwin’s post reflects the shared hope across the cricketing fraternity that Martyn will show the same resilience in recovery that he displayed throughout his playing career. The thoughts and prayers of the cricket world remain with Damien Martyn and his family, as everyone awaits positive updates on his condition.

Former Australian Cricketer Damien Martyn Placed In Induced Coma As He Suffers From Meningitis

The cricket community has been shaken by news that distinguished former Australian batsman Damien Martyn is in a critical condition, having been placed in an induced coma in a Brisbane hospital following a sudden and serious illness. 

Martyn, 54, who played 67 Test matches and 208 One-Day Internationals for Australia, was reported to have fallen ill around Boxing Day and was subsequently admitted to hospital. According to multiple media outlets, he is being treated for meningitis, a severe infection that causes inflammation of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord. 

Meningitis can escalate rapidly and may lead to life-threatening complications if not managed immediately, a situation that clearly prompted doctors to place Martyn in an induced coma to support his recovery and reduce strain on his body. 

