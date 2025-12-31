Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes His Mother Maria Dolores On Her 71st Birthday, Shares Heartfelt Post On Social Media

Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes His Mother Maria Dolores On Her 71st Birthday | X | Instagram

Mumbai, December 31: Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo shared a heartfelt message for his mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro as she celebrated her 71st birthday on Wednesday. Maria Dolores has also become a famous personality as her son became a footballer on social media and has also featured in several commercials.

Ronaldo took to social media to wish his mother and posted a warm message expressing his love and gratitude. He thanked her for her constant support and wished her good health and happiness. The post quickly caught the attention of his fans and received millions of likes and comments on his official social media account.

He shared a pic with his mother with the caption, "Many congratulations, Mom! Thank you for everything that you are and for always being by my side. I love you very much."

Cristiano Ronaldo has often spoken about the important role his mother has played in his life and career. Fans from around the world also joined in, flooding social media with birthday wishes for Maria Dolores and praising the strong bond between the football star and his mother.

Who Is Maria Dolores?

As Ronaldo went on to become one of the greatest footballers in the world, his mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro also gained wide public recognition in Portugal. Known for her strong presence and popularity, she has appeared in advertisements for several leading brands in the country, including food, eyewear and retail companies. Her public image has grown alongside her son's success, making her a familiar face beyond football circles.