 Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes His Mother Maria Dolores On Her 71st Birthday, Shares Heartfelt Post On Social Media
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCristiano Ronaldo Wishes His Mother Maria Dolores On Her 71st Birthday, Shares Heartfelt Post On Social Media

Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes His Mother Maria Dolores On Her 71st Birthday, Shares Heartfelt Post On Social Media

Ronaldo took to social media to wish his mother and posted a warm message expressing his love and gratitude. He thanked her for her constant support and wished her good health and happiness.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes His Mother Maria Dolores On Her 71st Birthday | X | Instagram

Mumbai, December 31: Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo shared a heartfelt message for his mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro as she celebrated her 71st birthday on Wednesday. Maria Dolores has also become a famous personality as her son became a footballer on social media and has also featured in several commercials.

Ronaldo took to social media to wish his mother and posted a warm message expressing his love and gratitude. He thanked her for her constant support and wished her good health and happiness. The post quickly caught the attention of his fans and received millions of likes and comments on his official social media account.

He shared a pic with his mother with the caption, "Many congratulations, Mom! Thank you for everything that you are and for always being by my side. I love you very much."

Cristiano Ronaldo has often spoken about the important role his mother has played in his life and career. Fans from around the world also joined in, flooding social media with birthday wishes for Maria Dolores and praising the strong bond between the football star and his mother.

FPJ Shorts
India’s Broadband Subscriber Base Surpasses 1 Billion Mark In November: Govt
India’s Broadband Subscriber Base Surpasses 1 Billion Mark In November: Govt
Maharashtra Government Plans Major Overhaul Of Public Healthcare By Separating Primary And Hospital Services
Maharashtra Government Plans Major Overhaul Of Public Healthcare By Separating Primary And Hospital Services
'Shah Rukh Khan Jaise Gaddaroon Ko...': Uttar Pradesh's BJP Leader Sangeet Som Slams King Actor Over Buying Bangladeshi Player For His IPL Team KKR - Watch Video
'Shah Rukh Khan Jaise Gaddaroon Ko...': Uttar Pradesh's BJP Leader Sangeet Som Slams King Actor Over Buying Bangladeshi Player For His IPL Team KKR - Watch Video
Punjab News: 32-Year-Old Killed As Pistol In Pocket Goes Off Accidentally
Punjab News: 32-Year-Old Killed As Pistol In Pocket Goes Off Accidentally
Read Also
Unusual Scenes! Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Goal With His Back In Bizarre Manner As Al-Nassr Draw With...
article-image

Who Is Maria Dolores?

As Ronaldo went on to become one of the greatest footballers in the world, his mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro also gained wide public recognition in Portugal. Known for her strong presence and popularity, she has appeared in advertisements for several leading brands in the country, including food, eyewear and retail companies. Her public image has grown alongside her son's success, making her a familiar face beyond football circles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes His Mother Maria Dolores On Her 71st Birthday, Shares Heartfelt Post On...

Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes His Mother Maria Dolores On Her 71st Birthday, Shares Heartfelt Post On...

Kapil Dev Plays Gully Cricket With Young Kids On Ujjain Streets; VIDEO Goes Viral

Kapil Dev Plays Gully Cricket With Young Kids On Ujjain Streets; VIDEO Goes Viral

Afghanistan Announce Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 And West Indies T20I Series; Rashid Khan To...

Afghanistan Announce Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 And West Indies T20I Series; Rashid Khan To...

'Prayers To See Him Bounce Back': R. Ashwin Sends Heartfelt Message As Former Australian Cricketer...

'Prayers To See Him Bounce Back': R. Ashwin Sends Heartfelt Message As Former Australian Cricketer...

'Uska Prem Pakistan Se Bahut Hai': Spiritual Leader Devkinandan Thakur Threatens Shah Rukh Khan Over...

'Uska Prem Pakistan Se Bahut Hai': Spiritual Leader Devkinandan Thakur Threatens Shah Rukh Khan Over...