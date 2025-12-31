Unusual Scenes! Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Goal With His Back In Bizarre Manner As Al-Nassr Draw With Al-Ettifaq; VIDEO

Image: NoodleHairCR7/TrollFootball/X

In a dramatic Saudi Pro League clash that brought an end to Al-Nassr’s perfect start to the season, Cristiano Ronaldo produced one of the most extraordinary goals of his legendary career, scoring with his back, as the league leaders were held to a 2–2 draw by Al-Ettifaq on Tuesday.

Al-Nassr came into the match leading the Saudi Pro League with 10 wins from their opening 10 games, but Al-Ettifaq proved a formidable opponent in an entertaining contest that swung on moments of individual brilliance and dramatic twists. The home side took the lead in the first half through a well-taken finish by Georginio Wijnaldum, but Al-Nassr responded early in the second half when Joao Felix fired in an equalizer to reignite their hopes.

Just minutes later, Ronaldo found himself in the middle of a truly unusual scoring moment. Felix attempted another strike on goal, but the ball unintentionally rebounded off Ronaldo’s back, completely wrong-footing Al-Ettifaq’s goalkeeper and nestling into the far corner of the net. The fortuitous goal gave the visitors the lead and sent the crowd into a frenzy, as the 40-year-old icon continued his remarkable scoring consistency.

The goal added to Ronaldo’s incredible career tally, bringing him closer to the elusive 1,000-goal mark, and highlighted once again his unrivaled presence in front of goal, even if this one came in the most unconventional fashion.

Despite the comeback and Ronaldo’s ingenious contribution, Al-Ettifaq refused to give up. Wijnaldum struck again late in the game to restore parity, completing a 2–2 scoreline that ended Al-Nassr’s streak of consecutive wins to start the campaign. The draw sees Al-Nassr remain top of the Saudi Pro League, but they now face increased pressure from rivals as the season enters its crucial stages. For Ronaldo, the bizarre back goal will go down as one of the most unusual highlights of a career already filled with unforgettable moments.

Viral Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Fans Escorted Out Of Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour

A moment of tension briefly interrupted the celebratory atmosphere at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi after a group of Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo fans were escorted out by police while Lionel Messi was present at the venue as part of his G.O.A.T India Tour. What began as passionate fan expression soon turned into a situation that authorities felt needed immediate control to prevent any untoward incident.

According to visuals, the fans were repeatedly performing Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘Siu’ celebration from the stands. While the gesture is widely recognised and celebrated by football fans across the world, its timing and location appeared to provoke sections of the crowd, many of whom had gathered specifically to welcome Lionel Messi. The atmosphere in the stands reportedly grew increasingly charged as chants and reactions intensified, creating visible discomfort among nearby spectators.

Security personnel and local police intervened after assessing that the situation could escalate into verbal or physical clashes. To maintain order and ensure the safety of all attendees, the Ronaldo supporters were calmly escorted out of the stadium.

Lionel Messi’s arrival at the Arun Jaitley Stadium had drawn massive attention, with fans eager to witness the Argentine legend during his G.O.A.T India Tour. The event was marked by loud cheers, emotional moments and overwhelming support for the World Cup-winning icon, underscoring his immense popularity in India. However, the long-standing football rivalry between fans of Messi and Ronaldo was clearly evident in the stands, reflecting the deep passion the sport commands.

Despite the brief disruption, the situation was swiftly brought under control and the event continued smoothly. Authorities reiterated the importance of maintaining mutual respect among fans, especially during landmark sporting occasions that celebrate football legends rather than rivalry. The incident served as a reminder of the intensity of football fandom and the fine balance required to ensure such historic moments remain safe and enjoyable for everyone present.