Cristiano Ronaldo Bursts Into Laughter At Lamine Yamal's Hilarious Reply At Globe Soccer Awards 2025 In UAE | Watch Viral VIDEO | X

UAE, December 29: Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo could not control his laughter at the Globe Soccer Awards 2025 after young footballer Lamine Yamal's hilarious reply to a question from the host. The awards ceremony was in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday (December 28) evening.

The video of the heart-winning moment is being widely shared on social media. The incident occurred when Lamine Yamal was presented the Maradona Awards for the Best goal scorer and the Best forward of the year and the host asked him the question while he was on the stage and the reply made the audience, including Cristiano Ronaldo react to it with a big laughter.

The host asked the young Barcelona winger, "What do you want people to know about you?" To which Yamal replied, "I want people to know that at home my mom is the boss."

Cristiano Ronaldo was present in the audience and he could not hold himself from laughing his heart out over the hilarious response from Yamal. The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

Yamal was also asked about being compared to Cristiano Ronaldo, who showed similar promise at a young age. Even though Yamal wears the number 10 shirt at Barcelona, which is closely linked to Lionel Messi, his speed and style on the wings often remind people of the former Real Madrid star.

Responding to the comparisons, Yamal said it is better not to compare yourself with others. He explained that players like Cristiano Ronaldo became great because they focused on being themselves. Yamal added that he wants to follow his own path and create his own identity in football.