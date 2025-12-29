 'We Have A Similar Story..': Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic Reunion Goes Viral, Tennis Star Presented With Global Sports 2025 Award | Video
HomeSports'We Have A Similar Story..': Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic Reunion Goes Viral, Tennis Star Presented With Global Sports 2025 Award | Video

In a meeting of the greats, Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic were in attendance at the 16th Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai. Ronaldo presented Djokovic with the newly launched Globe Sports Award on Sunday. The duo, amongst the greatest players ever in sports history, shared a few moments of appreciation with pictures of the same going viral on social media.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 10:43 AM IST
article-image

Two among the greatest athletes of all time met in Dubai during the 16th Globe Soccer Awards on Sunday. Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic shared a moment of adulation during the presentation ceremony at Dubai’s Atlantis, The Royal. Ronaldo was tasked with awarding Djokovic the newly launched Globe Sports Award.

“For me, he is an example of longevity. We have a similar story. He deserves this because he is an example for the past generation, the current one and the next," Ronaldo said while introducing the tennis legend.

The 40-year-old Portuguese star spoke with admiration for Djokovic's achievements and his longevity. He drew comparisons to his own career and their chase of excellence at the highest level. It is fair to say that he admiration if mutual.

Djokovic returned the favour suggesting that he was surprised when it was the former Manchester United star that was presenting him the award. The Serbian revealed that receiving the honour from the Portuguese legend was a dream come true.

“I’m very grateful to hear these words from him and to call him my friend. You see someone who has won everything, and yet still wants more. Even though we are in different sports, we can support each other and show future generations that there are no limits," Djokovic said.

article-image

Cristiano Ronaldo did not walk empty handed though. Before presenting the award to Djokovic, he was awarded with the best player in the Middle East region. He made a promise to breach the 1000-goal mark as well. Ronaldo has 956 goals and needs 44 more to reach the 4-figure mark.

