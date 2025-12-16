Viral Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Fans Escorted Out Of Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour

Image: psg_chief/vaibhav_hatwal/X

A moment of tension briefly interrupted the celebratory atmosphere at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi after a group of Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo fans were escorted out by police while Lionel Messi was present at the venue as part of his G.O.A.T India Tour. What began as passionate fan expression soon turned into a situation that authorities felt needed immediate control to prevent any untoward incident.

According to visuals, the fans were repeatedly performing Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘Siu’ celebration from the stands. While the gesture is widely recognised and celebrated by football fans across the world, its timing and location appeared to provoke sections of the crowd, many of whom had gathered specifically to welcome Lionel Messi. The atmosphere in the stands reportedly grew increasingly charged as chants and reactions intensified, creating visible discomfort among nearby spectators.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Security personnel and local police intervened after assessing that the situation could escalate into verbal or physical clashes. To maintain order and ensure the safety of all attendees, the Ronaldo supporters were calmly escorted out of the stadium.

Lionel Messi’s arrival at the Arun Jaitley Stadium had drawn massive attention, with fans eager to witness the Argentine legend during his G.O.A.T India Tour. The event was marked by loud cheers, emotional moments and overwhelming support for the World Cup-winning icon, underscoring his immense popularity in India. However, the long-standing football rivalry between fans of Messi and Ronaldo was clearly evident in the stands, reflecting the deep passion the sport commands.

Despite the brief disruption, the situation was swiftly brought under control and the event continued smoothly. Authorities reiterated the importance of maintaining mutual respect among fans, especially during landmark sporting occasions that celebrate football legends rather than rivalry. The incident served as a reminder of the intensity of football fandom and the fine balance required to ensure such historic moments remain safe and enjoyable for everyone present.

Messi Mania! Arun Jaitley Stadium Erupts In Cheers As Lionel Messi Makes Grand Entry During GOAT India Tour; VIDEO

Lionel Messi’s arrival at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi marked a historic moment for Indian football fans as the global icon continued his much-anticipated GOAT India Tour. The stadium, better known for legendary cricketing encounters, witnessed an unprecedented wave of excitement as thousands gathered to catch a glimpse of the Argentine maestro, turning the venue into a celebration of football and fandom.

As Messi entered the stadium premises, chants of his name echoed through the stands, with fans waving banners, Argentina jerseys, and handmade posters celebrating the legacy of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner. The atmosphere was electric, reflecting the deep admiration Indian fans hold for the football legend who has inspired generations with his brilliance, humility, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Messi acknowledged the crowd with warm smiles and waves, a simple gesture that sent supporters into raptures. His presence at Arun Jaitley Stadium symbolised more than just a tour stop; it represented the growing influence of football in India and the emotional connection fans share with global sporting icons. For many, seeing Messi in person was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, one that fulfilled childhood dreams shaped by late-night matches and unforgettable goals.