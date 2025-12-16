Viral Car Selfie Claiming To Show Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul And Luis Suarez Sparks Buzz During GOAT India Tour

Image: 433/X

A photograph circulating on social media during Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T India Tour has sparked widespread attention, with fans and followers sharing it rapidly across platforms. The image shows a man seated in the driver’s seat of a car, taking a selfie with Lionel Messi along with his teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez.

The man in the driver’s seat appears to be dressed formally, suggesting he may have been part of the tour’s logistics or transportation arrangement. The three footballers in the backseat are casually dressed, leaning forward toward the camera, creating a candid and informal moment that contrasts with the otherwise high-profile nature of the G.O.A.T India Tour. The selfie-like composition has added to the curiosity and excitement surrounding the image, as it presents a rare, relaxed snapshot allegedly taken off the field.

The photograph was posted on an X (formerly Twitter) account and quickly gained traction, with many users resharing it and reacting with enthusiasm. Fans have described the image as a once-in-a-lifetime moment, imagining the thrill of sharing a car ride with some of the biggest names in world football. However, it is important to note that the authenticity of the photo has not been independently verified.

As with many viral images during major sporting tours, the photo has fueled online discussions and speculation. Until verified by official sources or the players themselves, the image remains an unconfirmed but intriguing part of the online buzz surrounding Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T India Tour, reflecting the massive global attention that follows the football legend and his teammates wherever they go.

Lionel Messi’s arrival at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi marked a historic moment for Indian football fans as the global icon continued his much-anticipated GOAT India Tour. The stadium, better known for legendary cricketing encounters, witnessed an unprecedented wave of excitement as thousands gathered to catch a glimpse of the Argentine maestro, turning the venue into a celebration of football and fandom.

As Messi entered the stadium premises, chants of his name echoed through the stands, with fans waving banners, Argentina jerseys, and handmade posters celebrating the legacy of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner. The atmosphere was electric, reflecting the deep admiration Indian fans hold for the football legend who has inspired generations with his brilliance, humility, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Messi acknowledged the crowd with warm smiles and waves, a simple gesture that sent supporters into raptures. His presence at Arun Jaitley Stadium symbolised more than just a tour stop; it represented the growing influence of football in India and the emotional connection fans share with global sporting icons. For many, seeing Messi in person was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, one that fulfilled childhood dreams shaped by late-night matches and unforgettable goals.