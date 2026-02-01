Royal Rumble 2026: Roman Reigns And Liv Morgan Punch Tickets To WrestleMania

Image: ItzVarun_____/X

The WWE Royal Rumble 2026, held on January 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, delivered a night of electrifying action and set the stage for WrestleMania 42. The men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches, two of WWE’s most anticipated annual contests, crowned their champions and launched fresh storylines for the months ahead.

In the Men’s Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns emerged victorious after outlasting 29 other competitors, including the formidable Gunther and veteran stars like Randy Orton. With this win, Reigns punched his ticket to WrestleMania 42, where he now has the opportunity to choose a championship match against top titleholders, including Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre or World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, adding intrigue to the build-up for WWE’s biggest event of the year.

Liv Morgan wins Women's Royal Rumble match

On the Women’s side, Liv Morgan triumphed in a chaotic and thrilling 30-woman Royal Rumble match to secure her Rumble victory. Morgan’s road to the win included surviving a stacked field of talent and eliminating Tiffany Stratton in the final moments. Her victory not only cements her as one of WWE’s top stars but also earns her a championship match of her choosing at WrestleMania 42. The win is especially significant after Morgan’s several near-misses in previous Royal Rumble matches.

In addition to the Rumble winners, the event was packed with memorable moments: Gunther continued his dominant run, notably defeating AJ Styles in a “career vs. career” match, which may mark the end of Styles’ in-ring career, and Drew McIntyre retained the Undisputed WWE Championship in a hard-fought bout against Sami Zayn.

Both wins mark major milestones in the careers of Reigns and Morgan, reinforcing their status among WWE’s elite and setting the narrative for exciting championship battles in Las Vegas this April.

With the road to WrestleMania 42 now fully underway, WWE fans around the world are buzzing about potential title matchups and storylines stemming from this year’s Royal Rumble results.