 Watch: John Cena, Sheamus, Rey Mysterio Team Up & Hit Judgment Day With ‘Five Knuckle Shuffle’ On WWE RAW
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 08:52 AM IST
Image: WWE/X

John Cena turned back the clock at Madison Square Garden as he made his final appearance on WWE Raw, teaming up with Sheamus and Rey Mysterio for a memorable victory over The Judgment Day. The veteran delivered a nostalgic performance, as the trio executed Cena’s trademark “Five Knuckle Shuffle” in unison. The moment drew a thunderous response from the crowd. The night marked a defining chapter in Cena’s farewell tour, which now heads toward its conclusion with two remaining stops including his final bout scheduled for December 13.

MSG erupts with Thank You Cena

The atmosphere inside the Garden was electric as chants of “Thank you, Cena” echoed through the arena. Clearly moved, Cena addressed the fans, reflecting on his journey and the emotions of closing this chapter of his storied career.

His speech was cut short by Dominik Mysterio, who accused Cena of receiving an unearned Intercontinental Championship opportunity the previous week. Tension rose quickly when Dominik challenged Cena, leading to a war of words and an official match agreement for an upcoming show in San Diego.

Before Cena could leave the ring, JD McDonagh and Finn Balor blindsided him, igniting chaos. However, backup arrived in the form of Sheamus and Rey Mysterio, who stormed to the ring to even the odds. Their alliance sparked an impromptu six-man tag match, Cena, Sheamus, and Rey against The Judgment Day’s Balor, McDonagh, and Dominik.

As the show closed, Cena looked around the arena one more time, saluting the WWE Universe. His farewell to Raw ended on a triumphant, emotional note  a perfect curtain call for one of the sport’s most beloved icons.

John Cena sets unique record in WWE

In the last episode of RAW, Joh Cena set a unique record by winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship on RAW. It took him the longest time period to become a WWE Grand Slam Champion, which was 7911 days. Dean Ambrose is the wrestler who holds the record of winning the Grand Slam champion in the shortest time period, which is 1154 days.

