'Main Utni Acchi Form...': Salman Agha Opens Up On Asia Cup Struggles, Promises Strong Show In Upcoming Tri-Series; Video

Pakistan player Salman Agha has expressed confidence in continuing his current form as the national team prepares for the upcoming T20I Tri-Series featuring Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe. Speaking ahead of the tournament, Agha openly acknowledged that he was not in the right mental space during the Asia Cup 2025, a phase that affected both his rhythm and performances.

In a candid admission, Agha said, “Main Asia Cup ke time utni acchi form main nahi tha. Asia Cup main acche frame of mind main nahi tha,” reflecting on a period where he struggled to find clarity and composure under pressure. His remarks highlight the psychological challenges players often face amidst intense competition and scrutiny, particularly in major multi-team tournaments.

Agha’s form in recent matches, however, has been a bright spot for Pakistan, and the player is determined to build on that momentum heading into the tri-series. He expressed renewed focus and a stronger mindset, crediting the team environment and support staff for helping him regain confidence.

As the T20I Tri-Series approaches, Agha’s commitment to maintaining consistency will be crucial for Pakistan’s campaign. His honesty about past struggles and determination to move forward have resonated positively with fans and team management alike, setting the stage for a promising performance in the matches ahead.

As the cricketing world braces for the highly-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan in Dubai, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has made headlines with his strong stance on on-field aggression. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Agha defended his team’s emotional celebrations throughout the tournament, while also calling for balance and self-control.

When asked about the bold gestures by some of his players, such as Sahibzada Farhan mimicking a rifle celebration and Haris Rauf enacting a crashing airplane and showing six fingers, Agha was unapologetic. He said that players must be allowed to express themselves, especially in high-pressure games like an India-Pakistan final. “Every individual has their own ways. If someone wants to be aggressive on the ground, then why not? If you take the aggression from a fast bowler, then what’s left?” Agha remarked.

However, the Pakistan skipper also clarified that such expressions should not cross the line into disrespect. He emphasized that while he gives his players a free hand to play with passion, that freedom comes with responsibility. “Every player knows how to deal with their emotions. As a captain, I give a free hand to any player to react the way they want on the ground unless they disrespect or do something that would bring embarrassment to our people. Until someone does that, there is no problem from me,” he explained.

With the final set for September 28, both teams are aware that the stakes are immense, not just in terms of cricketing glory, but also national pride. India come into the final unbeaten, while Pakistan are hoping to peak at the right moment. In such an atmosphere, emotions are bound to run high. Agha’s challenge as captain will be to ensure that his players play with fire, but without burning bridges.