Sportvot x FPJ: 43rd Men's/Women's Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha 2025 Delivers Exciting Action

The opening day of the 43rd Men's/Women's Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha 2025 witnessed an action-packed lineup of matches at Vile Parle, with teams displaying intensity, discipline, and high-speed raiding skills across all fixtures.

The day began with Kranti Krida Malad securing a strong 21–10 victory over Zunjar Sports, setting an early tone for the tournament. In the second match, Shur Jawan delivered a dominant performance to defeat Kranti Krida Mandal 29–12. The momentum continued as Gajanan overcame Shri Bhairavnath Mandal with an 18–10 win in a low-scoring tactical battle.

In the fourth match, Shri Siddhi Sangh pulled off an impressive 31–21 win against Jolly, showing superior control in both raiding and defense. Saileela Krida Mandal then triumphed 27–21 over Nav Jawhan in a closely fought contest. The biggest win of the day came from Saksham, who outclassed Sangharsh with a commanding 42–20 victory.

The action continued with Balveer overpowering Chhatrapati 38–21, showcasing sharp defensive coordination. The final match delivered a nail-biter as Parle narrowly edged past Mahlad 28–26, ending the day on a thrilling note.

The tournament moves ahead with rising excitement as teams continue their chasefor the prestigious Mumbai Upanagar Kabaddi title.