Bombay Ladies Open: Bharati Purker Wins Elite Kazi Cup At The Amateur Golf Event

The Bombay Ladies Open Week which is western India’s biggest and most prestigious Amateur Ladies Golf Tournament took place at the Willingdon Sports Club, Mumbai on November 10-14, 2025.

It was the 80th year of the tournament, stablished pre-Independence in 1945 to foster healthy competition in between Willingdon and BPGC in it’s earlier years, the first in western India to follow the All India Format.

Over 107 ladies participated in it from 10 cities across India with 7 European countries represented across the event. The tournament which consisted of multiple formats played consecutively over five days of golf including a knockout putting contest to engage a larger golfing audience.

Multiple corporates were on board as sponsors for this prestigious five-day event.

Bharati Purker won the elite Kazi Cup which was the gross knockout championship, in a grueling yet thrilling 36 hole knockout match played over 8 hours on the same day to end with a stunning birdie finish on the 33 rd hold coming back from 5 down on the front 18. Sonal Chaudhri, one of the finest lady golfers from the DGC took the silver making it to the final after a week of knockouts off no strokes.

The Abercrombie Rose Bowl for the best gross score was won comfortably by Willingdon’s very own Malvika Miskita who carded a stunning 8 over par round in category A and the Shinohara Trophy by Khusbhoo Bhasme also of Willingdon, a new entrant in category B.

In the highly competitive Mahindra Salver (net knockout championship), Sangeeta Katariya of the USS club emerged victorious, with Jyoti Shah coming runner up after a gruelling 5-day run.

The Flag competition in a medal format with lightening green speeds was won by Poornima of the services and runners up to Willingdon’s very own Shilpa Singhal.

In the net stable ford tournament, Geeta Kushwaha from the North emerged victorious, followed closely by Bhakti Thorat from Pune Golf Club who came runner up.

The Pitamber Foursomes was won by Jayana Raval and Nishi Kumar by a 5-point margin of the USS Club. The tournament was refereed by Coach Mita Gowande and and concluded with gusto and a successful prize distribution and high tea on Friday the 14th with the sponsors, players and members of the management in attendance.

The 81 st edition of the Bombay Ladies Open Week will take place in 2026 at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club in Mumbai.