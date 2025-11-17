Sri Lankan Players Charith Asalanka & Asitha Fernando Return Home Due To Illness Amid Pakistan Tri-Series

Image: Sri Lanka/X

Sri Lanka’s T20 tri-series campaign in Pakistan has been hit by unexpected setbacks, with skipper Charith Asalanka and fast bowler Asitha Fernando returning home due to illness. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed the development on Monday, noting that both players have been withdrawn from the ongoing tri-series featuring Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe.

According to SLC, Dasun Shanaka has been appointed stand-in captain for the remainder of the tournament, while Pavan Rathnayake has been added to the squad as Fernando’s replacement. The board did not disclose the nature of the players’ illnesses but emphasised that the decision was taken as a precaution, ensuring the duo receives timely medical attention ahead of a busy cricketing season.

SLC stated on X that the withdrawal was necessary for “proper care and sufficient time to recover ahead of future assignments,” indicating the importance of balancing immediate competition with the players’ long-term fitness.

The Sri Lankan team had already been dealing with heightened anxieties due to the recent deadly suicide attack in Islamabad. Several players initially expressed a desire to return home over security concerns. However, a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi, who assured maximum, military-level security, convinced the touring squad to continue with the series.

As Sri Lanka navigates both player unavailability and the tense environment surrounding the tour, the focus now shifts to maintaining stability under Dasun Shanaka’s leadership while awaiting the recovery of Asalanka and Fernando.

'I'm Not Sure About The Current Situation...': Former Sri Lankan Player Dimuth Karunaratne Makes Massive Statement Amid PAK vs SL ODI Series

Former Sri Lanka player Dimuth Karunaratne has shared his thoughts on the tense situation surrounding the ongoing Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI series, following the tragic suicide bombing in Islamabad earlier this week. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Karunaratne expressed confidence in Pakistan’s security forces while also emphasizing the importance of player safety and comfort.

“When I toured Pakistan, we had excellent security from the Pakistan Army. I’m not sure about the current situation, but I believe the tour should continue. Pakistan has always looked after everyone well. Still, players’ safety and comfort must come first, and both boards should listen to them,” Karunaratne wrote.

The ongoing series has been overshadowed by the deadly Islamabad bombing, which took place around 17 kilometers from the Sri Lankan team’s hotel in Rawalpindi, killing at least 12 people and injuring 27 others. The incident prompted concerns among the Sri Lankan players, with reports suggesting that as many as eight cricketers expressed a desire to return home due to safety fears.

In response, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board issued a firm directive, instructing all players, staff, and management to remain in Pakistan and continue the tour. The decision came after discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which assured enhanced security and deployed additional reinforcements to ensure the squad’s protection.

Officials from both boards have reiterated that player safety remains the top priority, and all necessary measures have been taken to maintain a secure environment for the remainder of the series. Karunaratne’s statement, meanwhile, reflects a balanced stance, acknowledging Pakistan’s past hospitality while urging cricket authorities to prioritize the well-being of their players amid rising tensions.