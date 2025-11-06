'Kya Comeback Hai': Netizens Troll Babar Azam After He Got Out For 11 Runs During PAK Vs SA 2nd ODI Match

Image: Sports TV/YouTube

Pakistan batter Babar Azam once again found himself at the center of social media chatter after a disappointing performance in the second ODI against South Africa at Faisalabad, where he managed to score just 11 runs before being dismissed. What began as a crucial innings for Pakistan quickly turned into an online meme fest, as netizens flooded social media with jokes, sarcasm, and light-hearted trolling aimed at the star batter.

The dismissal, which came at a crucial phase of Pakistan’s innings, added to Babar’s inconsistent run of form in recent matches. Known for his elegance and consistency, Babar’s failure to deliver a big score left fans visibly frustrated and many took to X (formerly Twitter) to express it through humour.

From memes comparing his short stay at the crease to “a coffee break” to quips about “Kya Comeback Hai” the internet was brimming with creativity. While the trolling was mostly in good spirits, a section of fans also voiced their concern over his recent performances, calling for Babar to regain his touch and lead from the front with the bat.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

Despite the online banter, Babar Azam remains one of Pakistan’s most reliable and technically sound batters. Fans will hope that the star batter quickly turns things around and silences his critics with a commanding knock in the upcoming matches.