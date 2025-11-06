 WPL 2026 Retention: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana Retained, UP Release Deepti Sharma - Check Full List
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsWPL 2026 Retention: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana Retained, UP Release Deepti Sharma - Check Full List

WPL 2026 Retention: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana Retained, UP Release Deepti Sharma - Check Full List

UP Warriorz have released Deepti Sharma, who won the player of the tournament in the recently concluded Women's World Cup 2025 ahead of WPL 2026 Auction

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
Meg Lanning. Harmanpreet and Smriti Mandhana | Credits: Twitter

The WPL 2026 Retention deadline has officially ended. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have taken all 5 retention spots having played in the final last year. RCB, champions of WPL 2024, have retained 4. Gujarat Giants have made two overseas retentions, while UP Warriorz have stuck to an uncapped player.

Some of the retentions have been expected lines with MI and RCb both retaining their captains in Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana. Delhi Capitals have let go Meg Lanning despite reaching all 3 WPL Finals. UP Warriorz opted against retaining Deepti Sharma, despite her player of the tournament performance at the Women's World Cup 2025.

The Warriorz will enter the WPL 2026 Auction with the highest purse - Rs 14.50 Crore. Their only retention remains uncapped Shweta Sehrawat. Giants retained overseas duo Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney.

WPL 2026 Retention: Full List

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra To Adopt Advanced Foreign Technology To Boost Shelf Life Of Perishables
Maharashtra To Adopt Advanced Foreign Technology To Boost Shelf Life Of Perishables
Japanese Influencer Walks Barefoot in White Socks To Test Tokyo’s 'Clean Streets Claim', Results Leave Internet Amazed | WATCH
Japanese Influencer Walks Barefoot in White Socks To Test Tokyo’s 'Clean Streets Claim', Results Leave Internet Amazed | WATCH
'It’s A Human Health Emergency': Luke Coutinho Files PIL In Supreme Court Over India’s Air Pollution Crisis
'It’s A Human Health Emergency': Luke Coutinho Files PIL In Supreme Court Over India’s Air Pollution Crisis
'Satyam Shivam Sundaram': Netizens Hail Washington Sundar As He Takes 3 Wickets In His Magical 8-Ball Spell During IND Vs AUS 4th T20 Match
'Satyam Shivam Sundaram': Netizens Hail Washington Sundar As He Takes 3 Wickets In His Magical 8-Ball Spell During IND Vs AUS 4th T20 Match

RCB: Smriti Mandhana (₹3.50 crore) , Ellyse Perry (₹ 2.75 crore), Richa Ghosh (₹ 2 crore), Shreyanka Patil (₹ 60 lakh)

MI: Harmanpreet Kaur (₹ 3.5 crore), Nat Sciver-Brunt (₹ 2.5 crore), Hayley Matthews (₹ 1.75 crore), Amanjot Kaur (₹ 1 crore), G Kamalini (₹ 50 lakh)

DC: Jemimah Rodrigues (₹ 2.2 crore), Shafali Verma (₹ 2.2 crore), Marizanne Kapp (₹ 2.2 crore), Annabel Sutherland (₹ 2.2 crore), Niki Prasad (₹ 50 lakh)

GG: Ash Gardner (₹ 3.5 crore) , Beth Mooney (₹ 2.5 crore)

UPW: Shweta Sehrawat (₹ 50 Lakh)

Among India's World Cup stars, Deepti Sharma is the biggest draw heading to the WPL 2026 Auction. Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur will also head to the auction table. Pratika Rawal was unsold in the WPL last season but is bound to get buyers this time around.

Laura Wolvaardt, who top scored in the tournament will also be in big demand during the WPL Auction. Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Amelia Kerr and Phoebe Litchfield will also attract high prices.

WPL 2026 Auction: Purse Left

UP Warriorz: ₹14.5 crore

Gujarat Giants: ₹9 crore

RCB: ₹6.15 crore

MI: ₹5.75 crore

DC: ₹5.70 crore

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Yet Another Tactic To Pressure Ajit Pawar?’ NCP-SP Questions As CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders...

‘Yet Another Tactic To Pressure Ajit Pawar?’ NCP-SP Questions As CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders...

JNUSU Election Result 2025: Who Is Aditi Mishra? The Student Activist Leading The JNU President Race

JNUSU Election Result 2025: Who Is Aditi Mishra? The Student Activist Leading The JNU President Race

Bihar Elections 2025: Election Commissioner Orders Action After Attack On BJP Candidate Vijay...

Bihar Elections 2025: Election Commissioner Orders Action After Attack On BJP Candidate Vijay...

'Satyam Shivam Sundaram': Netizens Hail Washington Sundar As He Takes 3 Wickets In His Magical...

'Satyam Shivam Sundaram': Netizens Hail Washington Sundar As He Takes 3 Wickets In His Magical...

'Official Apology Trend' Takes Over The Internet: Big Brands Participate In Viral Social Media...

'Official Apology Trend' Takes Over The Internet: Big Brands Participate In Viral Social Media...