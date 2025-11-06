 Mumbai Tragedy: 2 Women Killed, 2 Injured After Being Hit By Local Train Near Sandhurst Road Station
Two women were killed and two others, including a woman and a man, were injured after being hit by a local train near Sandhurst Road station on Thursday evening, officials from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Government Railway Police (GRP) confirmed.

Updated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 08:29 PM IST
article-image
Two women killed, two others injured after being hit by a local train near Sandhurst Road station in Mumbai | File Pic (Representative Image)

Victims Were Crossing Railway Tracks

According to officials, the four individuals—three women and one man—were attempting to cross the railway tracks when a local train struck them. The impact proved fatal for two women, while the other woman and the man sustained serious injuries.

Injured Rushed To JJ Hospital

The injured were immediately rushed to JJ Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. The bodies of the two deceased women have also been sent to JJ Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Authorities Urge Safe Crossing

Railway authorities have once again urged commuters to use designated foot overbridges and subways, emphasizing that crossing railway tracks remains a major cause of accidents on Mumbai’s suburban rail network. An investigation into the incident is underway.

