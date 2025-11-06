Mumbai Fraud: 52-Year-Old Parel Man Duped Of ₹15 Lakh In Real Estate Scam; Agent Booked For Fake Flat Sale At Bombay Dyeing MHADA Complex

RAK Marg Police book real estate agent for defrauding buyer of ₹15 lakh in Bombay Dyeing MHADA flat deal | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Rafi Ahmed Kidwai (RAK) Marg police have registered a case against Dattaram Vishnu Khade, owner of Shrinath Real Estate in Bhoiwada, for allegedly defrauding 52-year-old Ramesh Vishnu Gandhi of Rs 15 lakh under the pretext of selling a flat at the Bombay Dyeing MHADA Complex.

Deal Struck For ₹36 Lakh Flat

According to the FIR, Gandhi, a resident of Jerbai Wadiya Road, Parel, runs a general store and was seeking a larger home for his family. In July 2023, his acquaintance Madhukar Jagannath Marle introduced him to Khade. Gandhi then met Khade at his office in Dabholkarwadi SRA Colony, Bhoiwada, where Khade offered him a flat in Room No. 601, Building No. 4(D), Bombay Dyeing MHADA Complex, G.D. Ambekar Road, Naigaon, for Rs 36 lakh.

Payments Made, But No Possession Given

A mutual agreement for the flat was made on September 1, 2023. As per the agreement, Gandhi was to pay: Rs 7 lakh via RTGS as an earnest amount, R s3 lakh via RTGS in the second stage, Rs 10 lakh via demand draft in the third stage, Rs 10 lakh to MHADA for charges and expenses, and the remaining Rs 6 lakh upon receiving the flat keys.

By November 14, 2023, Gandhi had paid a total of Rs 15 lakh. Khade assured him that possession of the flat would be given within two months. However, despite repeated follow-ups, Khade failed to hand over the flat, avoiding calls, and eventually closed his office and went missing.

Accused Missing, Case Registered

Gandhi, along with Marle, traced Khade to a house in Priyadarshini Slum, Ramabai Nagar, Ghatkopar East, using the address on his Aadhaar card, but the property was found locked.

Confirming the fraud, Gandhi lodged a complaint with the RAK Marg police, who registered a case under Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code. The police are investigating the matter.

