Maharashtra Govt To Examine Demand For Ownership Rights To Mumbai Police Quarters; Panel Appointed

Mumbai, Jan 02: The state government has decided to examine the long-standing demand for ownership rights to housing quarters for Mumbai police personnel. The decision, made during the ongoing election period, is being viewed by some as a poll promise. Notably, no time frame has been specified for the submission of the report.

Recent policy changes raise questions

Recently, the state also removed a contentious clause from its mill workers’ housing policy. The clause barred mill workers or their heirs from reapplying for housing if they had earlier declined an allotted unit or shown no interest in it.

Committee formed to study feasibility

A committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home department has been appointed to study the feasibility of granting ownership of police quarters.

The panel will examine the legal, technical, and financial aspects of the issue before making policy recommendations. Police colonies across Mumbai house more than 19,000 officers and staff. This number falls far short of the requirement for the nearly 52,000-strong force.

Eight-member panel details

The eight-member committee includes additional chief secretaries from the general administration, finance, and public works departments; the Principal Secretary (special) from the Home department; the Additional Director General of Police (administration); the Joint Commissioner of Police (administration), Mumbai; and a joint secretary from the Home department, who will serve as the member secretary.

Legal hurdles and precedent cited

According to sources, despite the long-pending demand, granting ownership of police quarters poses significant challenges due to existing government policies and the likelihood of similar demands from other state government employees. A 2014 Supreme Court judgment held that state government employees cannot claim ownership of government-provided quarters.

Similar demands earlier rejected

The state government has also not given serious consideration to similar demands raised by government employees residing in the Bandra Government Colony. The Government Quarters Residents Association, which represents residents of the Bandra Colony, has been pursuing this demand for several years.

Earlier committee report against ownership

Meanwhile, a committee that examined comparable demands in the past submitted a report stating that such requests cannot be accommodated, given the Supreme Court judgment.

