 Mumbai Police Housing Upgrade: State Clears Larger 538 sq ft Quarters For Constables And Sub-Inspectors
Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 08:55 PM IST
Mumbai Police Housing Upgrade: State Clears Larger 538 sq ft Quarters For Constables And Sub-Inspectors |

Mumbai: In a major boost to the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel, the Maharashtra government has approved a proposal to increase the size of official housing allotted to constables and sub-inspectors. The proposal, initiated by Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, has been accepted, and a Government Resolution (GR) has been issued to implement the change.

Removing Housing Disparity

The Mumbai Police has a workforce of over 40,000 constables. To accommodate them, the Maharashtra Police Housing and Welfare Corporation has been building residential quarters across the city.

Until now, constables and sub-inspectors posted in Mumbai were allotted 45 sq metres (484 sq ft) of housing, while those serving in other parts of Maharashtra received 50 sq metres (538 sq ft).

Commissioner Bharti had recommended that this disparity be removed and that all personnel, including those in Mumbai, be given 50 sq metre residences. With the state government’s approval, constables and sub-inspectors in the city will now receive 538 sq ft homes.

Severe Shortage of Police Housing in Mumbai

The decision comes at a time when Mumbai faces a major shortage of police housing. Many personnel are forced to travel from distant suburbs and outlying towns such as Karjat, Kasara, Kalyan, Virar, and Palghar due to the unavailability of suitable accommodation near their posting.

Existing quarters for lower-ranking staff measure only 180–220 sq ft, and several buildings have deteriorated so badly that they have been vacated.

Construction Quality Issues Prompted Change

Police housing was earlier handled by the Public Works Department (PWD), but widespread complaints about poor construction quality led to the responsibility being transferred to the Maharashtra Police Housing and Welfare Corporation.

The corporation has since built around 38,000 homes for police personnel across the state.

The upgrade to larger quarters in Mumbai is expected to significantly improve living conditions and reduce long daily commutes for thousands of frontline police staff.

