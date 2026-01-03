 Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Constable Assaulted By Husband Inside Andheri Police Station, FIR Against In-Laws Too
A 37-year-old pregnant woman constable was allegedly assaulted by her husband inside Andheri police station over a domestic dispute. Police booked the husband, his mother and three sisters under BNS provisions for cruelty and harassment.

Megha Kuchik Updated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 05:48 AM IST
Pregnant Woman Constable Assaulted By Husband Inside Andheri Police Station

Mumbai, Jan 02: The husband of a 37-year-old pregnant constable has been booked for allegedly assaulting her inside the Andheri police station, where she is deployed, over a long-standing domestic dispute.

The man's mother and his three sisters have also been named in the FIR for allegedly subjecting the constable, Vanita Hajare, to mental and physical harassment for several years.

Marriage and early harassment allegations

As per the FIR, Hajare married Vinayak Ghadge, 37, who runs a transport business, in 2021. She said that back then she had rotational shifts and that her in-laws frequently taunted her on issues like cooking and not bringing gold from her parents. Hajare further claimed that her in-laws instigated her husband, who, according to her, is an alcoholic.

Moved out due to continued abuse

Fed up with constant harassment, she said that she moved to a police colony in Andheri with her four-year-old daughter and Ghadge also joined them a few days later. Hajare alleged that after a gap of four to five months, he returned to his old habits and used to abuse her in an inebriated state, while seeking her salary.

Financial pressure and threats

As per the FIR, Ghadge had purchased a truck and a flat in Panvel and forced Hajare, who was financially running the household, to pay their EMIs. Refusal was met with physical assault and threats, said the constable, adding that an enraged Ghadge stormed into the Andheri police station on December 30.

Alleged assault inside police station

He again demanded money to redeem mortgaged gold and when refused, he allegedly assaulted her and his bracelet struck her on the head, alleged Hajare. Another constable intervened and drove away the accused.

FIR registered against husband and in-laws

Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against Ghadge, mother-in-law Parubai and three sisters-in-law, Bhagylaxmi, Vaishali and Ujjwala Jain, under Section 85 (husband or relative of husband subjecting a woman to cruelty) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

